MSCEURAF VISITS USNS SHIPS IN RIJEKA SHIPYARD

(RIJEKA, Croatia) Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, visited Viktor Lenac Shipyard, Rijeka, Croatia, to see two Military Sealift Command (MSC) expeditionary fast transport ships (EPFs), USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) and USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), May 22.



The high-speed, rapid transport ships are currently in the Croatian shipyard, undergoing regularly scheduled maintenance periods. Trenton is undergoing a Mid-term Availability (MTA), scheduled every 15 months, and Carson City is there for a five-year Regular Overhaul (ROH) period that includes drydocking. An MTA is normally 45 to 60 days in length and the approximate cost for the maintenance is nearly four million dollars; additionally, an ROH lasts around 60 days at a cost of nearly six million dollars.



“We consider Viktor Lenac a unicorn,” said Bryan Eubanks, the Naples-based MSCEURAF Supervisory Port Engineer, Maintenance Hub, and a part of the team traveling with the commodore.



Eubanks explained that project managers are normally concerned with three specific areas when it comes to the scheduled maintenance for ships: cost of the maintenance/repair, staying on schedule, and that the necessary work is completed correctly.



“Usually, you’re happy when you hit two of the three of these areas,” stated Eubanks. “With Viktor Lenac, it’s normal to hit three out of three, and they not only provide maintenance at the shipyard, but they provide support to our ships all over Europe.”



Although Trenton was in drydock at the time of the commodore’s visit, Pickard was able to reward a couple of Trenton’s military detachment with awards in the shadow of their ship in drydock.



Information Specialist Master Chief Petty Officer Shannon Naranjo, a mobilized Navy Reservist who served as Trenton’s Senior Enlisted Leader for 11 months, received an end-of-tour Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and Cryptologic Technician Maintenance Second Class Petty Officer Douglas Schouviller, a Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii nine-month individual augmentee, received an end of tour Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



Following the recognition of Trenton Sailors, Pickard was welcomed aboard Carson City to meet with the ship’s new MSC Master, Capt. Yamil Sanchez-Padilla, and host an ‘All Hands’ meeting with Carson City’s civil service mariners (CIVMARS) to discuss new MSC initiatives and benefits, and to field questions and concerns to be answered locally or sent to MSC Headquarters for resolution.



CIVMARs shared their concern with the lodging that is provided when a ship is not inhabitable during a maintenance period. Various topics discussed were the hotels that were provided for the crew were not following the contract by turning on the air conditioning or providing microwaves when the hotels are in remote, isolated areas where transportation is not available or expensive to use to get to local restaurants or grocery stores.



“Quality of life issues are a huge focus for us,” said Pickard. “We cannot afford to lose a CIVMAR because of a quality-of-life matter that can be fixed once we hear about it during an ‘All Hands’ call.”



Military Sealift Command operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.