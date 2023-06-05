Photo Story: Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., work on the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., work on the renovation construction project of the Rumpel Fitness Center on May 23, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project began Nov. 1, 2022, and is expected to be completed in fall 2023. The project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition. The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices. There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said. As of mid-May 2023, the project was at approximately 60 percent complete. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., work on the renovation construction project of the Rumpel Fitness Center on May 17 and 23, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The project began Nov. 1, 2022, and is expected to be completed in fall 2023.



The project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition.



The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices.



There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said.



As of mid-May 2023, the project was at approximately 60 percent complete.



The project began Nov. 1 and is expected to be completed in fall 2023, said General Engineer Gareth Ferguson with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



“Current work includes interior framing; drywalling; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and electrical installation; pool deck concrete work; exterior roofing; excavating and pouring additional foundation for exterior brick siding; new entranceway construction; and excavation for new domestic and fire suppression water services.”



Overall, it’s a multi-million-dollar renovation for the fitness center that’s never been done before.



“The overall project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition,” Ferguson said. “The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices. There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool.”



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.