Celebrating family and 75 years of the Air Force Reserve

Photo By Jessica Kendziorek | Members of the 403rd Wing and their families gathered for food, fun, games, and music...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Kendziorek | Members of the 403rd Wing and their families gathered for food, fun, games, and music at the Keesler Air Force Base's Marina Park June 3 for a day of celebration of family and the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force Reserve. The combined celebration event was held to illustrate the comradery and family values that the Reserve maintain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of members of the 403rd Wing and their families gathered at Keesler Air Force Base's Marina Park June 3 for the Wing’s annual Family Day.



Coinciding with the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force Reserve, this event displays the camaraderie and family values that the Reserve represents.



“It is a big deal today, we are happy to celebrate the Reserve Command and the 403rd Wing as a whole,” said Capt. Patrick Tift, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron pilot, who volunteered to plan the family day event for 2020 which was cancelled due to COVID and has waited for his chance to plan it again. “It has been an honor working with all of the base agencies, getting all of us together and working as a team.”



The event featured a wide range of food and fun; from chief master sergeants manning the grills, Lil’ Bill available for the kids to go into, to having a DJ with music and games for all the Airmen and their families to enjoy.



“I got to bring my family in from Atlanta for this,” said Master Sgt. Cody Sherrill, 403rd Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technician. “The kids had fun playing in the splash pad, got soaked and also enjoyed seeing the fire truck.”



There were plenty of activities for the children to enjoy. The 403rd Civil Engineer Squadron brought over a fire truck for the kids to see and climb into, while the 81st Security Forces Squadron provided a K-9 demonstration. Overall, there were bounce houses, the splash pad and a kid’s dance hour and color run. Some adult games available included cornhole and axe throwing.



“I like it when the kids can come on base and are included,” said Lauren Sherrill, wife of Master Sgt. Sherrill. “Plus, it was good to meet people.”



There were booths set up to get information from the attending agencies, as well as the opportunity to go out on flightline to see the static displays of the aircraft for family members of the Airmen.



"It was a good effort by the members of the wing to put this together," said Tift. “We hope everyone got the chance to come out and enjoy the day.”