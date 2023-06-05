Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force – Red Hill Announces Tank Tightness Testing

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Story by Capt. Kitsana Dounglomchan 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) will conduct tank tightness testing from June 5 to July 21 at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). The tests will be conducted on the storage tanks that currently hold fuel at the RHBFSF.

    “Tank tightness tests are an integral part to verify the integrity of all Red Hill tanks in the facility,” said Brigadier General Michelle Link, JTF-RH deputy commander and chief engineer. “Tank Tightness Testing allows us to verify the tanks are not leaking, as we work toward commencing conditions-based defueling on October 16, 2023.”

    RHBFSF tanks are field-constructed underground tanks that are subject to the Department of Health’s Hawaii Administrative Rules on Tank Tightness Testing. The tests are conducted bi-annually and are essential toward ensuring the facility remains safe prior to defueling.

    The below hyperlink is a JTF-RH produced motion graphic explaining the Tank Tightness Testing process: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/884480/tank-tightness-testing-motion-graphic

    JTF-RH was established by the Secretary of Defense to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF.

