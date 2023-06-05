NMRTC San Diego Holds Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel | SAN DIEGO (Jun. 5, 2023) Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, Commander, Naval Medical Forces...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel | SAN DIEGO (Jun. 5, 2023) Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, Directory San Diego Market and Chief of the Medical Corps gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego June 5, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Elizabeth Adriano relieved Capt. Kim Davis, NMRTC San Diego's outgoing commander. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Capt. Kim Davis turned over command of Naval Medical Center and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego to Capt. Elizabeth Adriano during a ceremony at the hospital presided over by Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, Director, San Diego Market and Chief of the Medical Corps, Rear Adm. Guido Valdes June 5.



With family, executive steering committee, senior enlisted leaders, team members and other attendees present, Davis transferred command to Adriano in a ceremony where even the facility’s therapy dogs received special recognition.



Valdes began his remarks by expressing his distinct honor and privilege to preside over the change of command of NMRTC San Diego, and change of directorship of NMCSD.



“The challenges faced providing world class care to our military community are vast and ever evolving,” said Valdes. The presiding officer continued with his remarks sharing a few accomplishments that took place under Capt. Davis’ command, and also by sharing the characteristics of her leadership.



“The execution of patient care, training, research and operational readiness requires great skill and expertise. Captain Davis has performed exceptionally with grace and poise,” remarked Valdes. “She has steered this institution through a complex transition, always putting the wellbeing of our service members and their families at the forefront.”



“Under her exemplary leadership, NMRTC San Diego has achieved unprecedented success during the biggest health emergency in our nation, faced numerous challenges head-on, demonstrating unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence,” said Valdes.



Before officially transferring her command and beginning her remarks, Davis recognized two canine team members, LC and Cork, by promoting them to the rank of Lieutenant and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class.



Davis expressed her gratitude to Valdes for presiding over the ceremony, thanked the team in charge of putting the change of command ceremony together, and also thanked Marine Corps Band San Diego for supporting the ceremony.



“This command is of great importance to me. Balboa is, quite simply, home,” said Davis. Having been stationed at NMCSD four times in her career.



“In my day-one guidance, I gave the Balboa team action to ‘Take the HELM [Health, Education, Leadership and Modernization]’,” exclaimed Davis. “The nautical metaphor reminds our team that they are empowered to steer the ship and make a difference every single day. Without them, none of this could be possible.”



Adriano began her remarks by thanking Valdes for his support and having faith in her skill set and ability to lead, thanking her family and friends and by addressing the hospital team.



“I look forward to serving alongside you, our San Diego medical team, to ensure we are ready to go here at NMC San Diego,” said Adriano. We have a unique mission for readiness here which includes, as Captain Davis mentioned, healthcare delivery, education with our multitude of graduate medical education and other training programs, leadership development and opportunity for modernization and innovation.”



NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)