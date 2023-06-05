Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    181st IW organizing no-cost IRT clinic open to public June 7-14

    181st Intelligence Wing prepares for IRT Hoosier Care

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson | Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Osborn, a vehicle operations specialist from the 181st...... read more read more

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Jonathan Padish 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    The Indiana Air National Guard’s 181st Intelligence Wing, in partnership with other Air National Guard, Active Duty Air Force, and Army units and local organizations, will operate a no-cost medical, dental and vision clinic open to the public June 7-14 at 924 N. 13th St., Terre Haute, Indiana 47807.

    Clinic hours are scheduled for:

    June 7: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.,
    June 8-10: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,
    June 11: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and
    June 12-14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    The mission, called Innovative Readiness Training Hoosier Care, will provide services including vision exams, single-vision eyeglasses, dental exams and extractions, and basic medical exams – including youth sports physicals – at no cost to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Parents or guardians requesting youth sports physicals must provide their child’s school-specific sports physical form(s) at the time of examination.

    IRT is a Department of Defense program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. IRT Hoosier Care is designed to provide hands-on training to enhance military readiness, promote civilian-military partnerships and build stronger communities.

    Military professionals from across the country will contribute personnel and training resources while community partners provide materials and basic services. Service members will receive real-world training in supplying medical services as well as performing logistics, communications and additional administrative and personnel support functions to strengthen overall military capabilities in contingency and deployed environments.

    Parking for the clinic is in the north and south lots of the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club, located at 924 N. 13th St, Terre Haute, IN, 47807. Nearby street parking is also available.

    For more information about the DoD IRT program, visit irt.defense.gov.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.05.2023 19:18
    Story ID: 446278
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st IW organizing no-cost IRT clinic open to public June 7-14, by 1st Lt. Jonathan Padish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    181st Intelligence Wing prepares for IRT Hoosier Care
    181st Intelligence Wing prepares for IRT Hoosier Care
    181st Intelligence Wing prepares for IRT Hoosier Care
    181st Intelligence Wing prepares for IRT Hoosier Care
    181st Intelligence Wing prepares for IRT Hoosier Care
    181st Intelligence Wing prepares for IRT Hoosier Care
    181st Intelligence Wing prepare for IRT Hoosier Care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    IRT
    Indiana
    Innovative Readiness Training
    181st Intelligence Wing
    IRT Hoosier Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT