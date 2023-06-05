181st IW organizing no-cost IRT clinic open to public June 7-14

Photo By Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson | Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Osborn, a vehicle operations specialist from the 181st...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson | Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Osborn, a vehicle operations specialist from the 181st Intelligence Wing, loads a forklift at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute, Ind., June 5, 2023. The Department of Defense will conduct an Innovative Readiness Training mission called IRT Hoosier Care that provides vision exams, single-vision eyeglasses, dental exams and extractions, and basic medical exams – including youth sports physicals – at no cost to patients. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber H. Anderson) see less | View Image Page

The Indiana Air National Guard’s 181st Intelligence Wing, in partnership with other Air National Guard, Active Duty Air Force, and Army units and local organizations, will operate a no-cost medical, dental and vision clinic open to the public June 7-14 at 924 N. 13th St., Terre Haute, Indiana 47807.



Clinic hours are scheduled for:



June 7: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.,

June 8-10: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,

June 11: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and

June 12-14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The mission, called Innovative Readiness Training Hoosier Care, will provide services including vision exams, single-vision eyeglasses, dental exams and extractions, and basic medical exams – including youth sports physicals – at no cost to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.



Parents or guardians requesting youth sports physicals must provide their child’s school-specific sports physical form(s) at the time of examination.



IRT is a Department of Defense program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. IRT Hoosier Care is designed to provide hands-on training to enhance military readiness, promote civilian-military partnerships and build stronger communities.



Military professionals from across the country will contribute personnel and training resources while community partners provide materials and basic services. Service members will receive real-world training in supplying medical services as well as performing logistics, communications and additional administrative and personnel support functions to strengthen overall military capabilities in contingency and deployed environments.



Parking for the clinic is in the north and south lots of the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club, located at 924 N. 13th St, Terre Haute, IN, 47807. Nearby street parking is also available.



For more information about the DoD IRT program, visit irt.defense.gov.