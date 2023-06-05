Valuable Avian Knowledge Network Training held at Rees Training Center

UMATILLA, Ore. - For the past 15 years, wildlife volunteers and multiple agencies from Oregon have been busy keeping tabs and performing research on the burrowing owls at the Oregon National Guard’s Rees Training Center (RTC), formally known as Camp Umatilla/Umatilla Chemical Depot, outside Hermiston, Oregon.



The project first began in 2008, when Don Gillis, the natural resource manager at the RTC, noticed a decline in the nesting areas for the burrowing owls on the installation. The decline was due to a lack of badgers, prairie dogs and the like, which created natural tunnels the owls used for spring nesting.



Fortunately that same year, Gillis bumped into Mike Greg with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, who mentioned to him about a man in Virginia who was the leading expert in owl conservation. That man was David H. “DJ” Johnson, director of the Global Owl Project.



In a 2019 Oregon Public Broadcasting interview, Johnson mentioned how it started for him here in Oregon.



“When I came to the depot to work on the burrowing owl project, there were three or four pairs and we knew that this was the last of them,” Johnson recounts. “And it’s really hard to recover from zero. So then the question is: what do you do?”



It was then that Gillis and Johnson devised a plan to make artificial tunnels for the owls to nest in, thus replacing the natural tunnels that other native animals usually created. From there, the project took off.



In a 2020 interview Gillis recounted, "One male owl waited on a perch watching them install one of the nesting tunnels,” he explained, recalling the early work man-made tunnels. “As soon as they finished and were walking away the owl flew down and took ownership of the nest."



As of today there are 96 burrows in total on land owned by the Oregon Military Department (OMD) and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR).



Most recently, from May 22-26, the RTC hosted valuable training conducted by the Avian Knowledge Network (AKN), which was brought together by the Department of Defense (DoD), National Guard Bureau (NGB), and the OMD Environmental Branch. The AKN has progressed into the primary multi-agency repository for all avian monitoring and research data across the nation and will soon be required for use by all DoD military branches and installations. This collaborative program will enable the DoD to have readily available avian data to assist with National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) environmental reviews and to evaluate operational and training activities in relation to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.



Elizabeth Neipert, Research Wildlife Biologist and DoD AKN Program Director, with the United States Army Research and Development Center, was onsite to help facilitate the course, remarked about the on-going training.



“Every installation across the U.S. is mandated to know what bird species are on their property (via the Migratory Bird Treaty Act), and collect some form of bird data,” she said, describing the study, “and we do not have a centralized repository for that data, let alone even at the installation level.”



This is where the AKN database and the current training at RTC comes into play. Attendees will learn how the system is organized, how to create project metadata and input the data i.e., migration tracking, population info, and male vocal patterns. Attendees will also learn how data sharing levels work, and how to visualize, analyze, and aggregate data for conservation management. They will leave with the capability to upload, archive, access, and use extensive avian data tools to support their environmental management of military training lands and to report information back to DoD.



“So the AKN has a program structure setup for DoD, where we have a DoD wide program, each military branch has a sub-program, and then each installation has their own project, that they can enter all of their data and surveys into,” said Neipert.



In a time where the federal government sometimes doesn't have transparency or always share data with other agencies, this is a positive step in the right direction where the individual departments can then share their avian data with whomever they wish.



Niepert explained further that, “for this situation here (at RTC), because you have so many partners with the tribes and the state, it would allow for data-sharing on any of the bird surveys where they partnered together.”



“The AKN is not just for the Department of Defense. DoD got involved with a partnership of other agencies like Fish & Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and the National Park Service.”



The AKN network even crosses into State, Federal and Non-government Organization (NGO) collaboration that the DoD has partnered with on other projects. The possibilities for conservation and management will greatly impact the wildlife future on all DoD installations, and to help them make better decisions down the road to see what’s working and not working.



“All of that data can be pulled together and queried, analyzed and looked at, at various levels. The power of the databases is really incredible,” said Niepert.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.05.2023 Story ID: 446274