Intelligence Center of Excellence appoints new Deputy to the Commanding General

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence appointed a new civilian Deputy to the Commanding General during an Appointment Ceremony June 5, in Fitch Auditorium.



Norman S. Lawrence was officially instated into the position May 8, and will fulfill the duties to develop and implement cohesive and synchronized strategy for the planning, execution and oversight of the formal training, leader development and education of the Army’s Military Intelligence personnel.



Maj. Gen. Tony R. Hale, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general, presided over the ceremony.



“It will be Norm’s job to ensure that training within the Army intelligence enterprise is both rigorous and realistic, but also well supported by the appropriate architecture, doctrine and the institution prepared to deliver our MI Corps in support of the Army of 2030 and 2040,” Hale said. “This effort is critical for the Intelligence Warfighting Function, as it will affect the overall readiness of our Intelligence Corps.”



Hale said the Senior Executive Service are chosen for their leadership abilities and technical expertise and are responsible for directing an organization to successfully meet its goals because they are the ones that get things done.



“Norm is no stranger to the intelligence profession, and he brings a wealth of tactical, operational, and strategic experience to the table,” he said. “He served as both my Chief of Staff and Director of Training for three years here at USAICoE. With over 36 years of service in our Army … he is the right man at the right time with the right experience to advance the MI Corps and ensure that it meets the [multi-domain operation] requirements of largescale combat operations.”



Lawrence will also be responsible for the command’s community and tenant relations, coordination of local, state, and federal legislative and environmental affairs, and will develop and implement the command and Fort Huachuca’s strategic communications programs.



During the ceremony, Lawrence addressed attendees and said it was surreal to be back on the Fitch Auditorium stage again, but this time starting his civilian career.



“I have never been more prepared for a job in my career,” Lawrence said. “I know probably 75 percent of all the leaders on the installation. I know 95 percent of the ICoE staff. I know the mission, roles and what needs to be done for the post, Sierra Vista, and Cochise County in order to grow, and not stagnate and become subject to BRAC’s of the future.

Lawrence said he was honored to serve in USAICoE once again.



“I know that with increased responsibility means that I serve more people, not less,” he said. “I look forward to learning more about each command, directorate, and mission here on post, and working with our elected officials, civic leaders, and community members from Sierra Vista and Cochise County.”



The Senior Executive Service (SES) lead America’s workforce. As the keystone of the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978, the SES was established to “...ensure that the executive management of the Government of the United States is responsive to the needs, policies, and goals of the Nation and otherwise is of the highest quality.” These leaders possess well-honed executive skills and share a broad perspective on government and a public service commitment that is grounded in the Constitution.



