XVIII Airborne Corps participates in the Remembrance Bowl

On the battlefield they are one team, but on June 5, 2023 in a small field in Normandy, France, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 82nd Airborne Division faced off against each other in a football game that was supposed to happen 79 years ago.



As part of the 79th anniversary of D-Day this year, the two divisions under XVIII Airborne Corps played 20 minutes of flag football during their time in the small French town. This is the fourth time an honorary game has been played, and only the second time the two Corps divisions have gone against each other. Helen Ayer Patton, granddaughter of General George S. Patton, Jr., said she thought of the idea for an annual game called the Remembrance Bowl after hearing of “the game that never happened.”



“When I thought of the idea, I never thought it would take off,” said Patton. “The first teams to actually volunteer were French and German who wanted to play to commemorate the Americans.”



Ultimately, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 82nd Airborne Division spoke up last year to play, and thus Patton’s idea of the Remembrance Bowl was born.



“Go 101!” cheered Patton.



This year, Soldiers from both divisions wore jerseys representing their respective colors and mottos, and were joined on the field by Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general, XVIII Airborne Corps, and Canadian Army Brigadier General Pierre "Pete" Huet, the assistant commanding general of operations, XVIII Airborne Corps. Gen. Mark Milley, the 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he was rooting for both teams and started the game off with a coin toss.



“It doesn’t matter what unit you are in,” said Milley. "If you are in the 101st or the 82nd, you have a tremendous amount to be proud of and a legacy to live up to. I know you are going to do that today on the field.”



While warming up, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffery Baldwin, an infantryman with the 82nd Airborne Division, took a minute to remember why he was in Normandy, honoring those brave Americans who didn’t make it home. His great-uncle jumped into Normandy almost eight decades ago and much like the fighting spirit his uncle and so many showed then, Baldwin was ready for the game to start.



“I hope we come out here and crush 101,” said Baldwin with a laugh.



The winning spirit was alive and well among the players on the field, but the game’s history is a bit more somber. At the end of 1944, the Screaming Eagles believed World War II to be over and thought they would be back home soon. In order to boost morale around the holiday season away from family and loved ones, the Soldier decided to play a game of American football. The Battle of Bulge, however, ended their plans for the game, and for many of the young men, ended their plans of returning home alive. Their legacy lives on in many ways, now including through the spirit of the Soldiers on a football field every year.



After 20 minutes of a tough game, good sportsmanship, and crowds cheering on the sideline, the Screaming Eagles emerged victorious. Spc. James Hoffman, an indirect fire infantryman, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), played quarterback during the game and said he felt great after the win.



“It’s great we get to play the game, because 79 years ago it was canceled,” said Hoffman. “It’s great to be here to celebrate with all of our brothers.”



After the game, the players congratulated each other and the Screaming Eagles stayed behind to take photos. They were joined by veterans, both recent and from WWII, to congratulate them as they held their trophy high. The idea of this game is expanding rapidly, said Michelle Strauss, president of the Patton Foundation and chairman of Patton Legacy/Sports. It will now go beyond the military and, because of the new Remembrance Project, this honorary game will spread to schools in America as soon as Fall 2023.



“This is for all of our Soldiers - past, present, and sadly future - who cannot play the game,” said Patton.

