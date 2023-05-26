WBAMC inaugurates its second children waiting room

Photo By Vincent Byrd | The official party cuts the ribbon during the Children’s Waiting Room (CWR) ribbon...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | The official party cuts the ribbon during the Children’s Waiting Room (CWR) ribbon cutting ceremony on May 3, 2023. At the Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center campus. The waiting room designated for children offers a safe and temporary childcare option for parents with children between the ages of six months and twelve years. see less | View Image Page

William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the Fort Bliss Armed Services Young Men's Christian Association (ASYMCA) opened its second Children’s Waiting Room (CWR) at the Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center campus on May 3, 2022.



The waiting room designated for children offers a safe and temporary childcare option for parents with children between the ages of six months and twelve years. Parents attending medical appointments at WBAMC may have their children enrolled and allowed to stay for a maximum of two hours.



George G. Elsaesser, executive director of the ASYMCA of El Paso, and Col. Brett Venable, director of the El Paso market and commander of WBAMC, agree that a second CWR would benefit the Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center's military families.



"Family members who have scheduled appointments at William Beaumont Army Medical Center or Hugh V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center are provided two hours of free childcare in the children's waiting room. Col. Venable and I believe that many families attend their appointments at Mendoza, so we wanted to establish a second clinic. On the other hand, the appointments offered at William Beaumont are primarily specialty clinic appointments. We aimed to make the program accessible to those who most needed it," said Elsaesser.



The ASYMCA of El Paso highly recommends that individuals register promptly and schedule an appointment for the CWR, which operates on an appointment-only basis. To make an appointment, please contact 915-742-9926.



“For those of you who do not know, Mendoza is not only the most prominent health clinic in Fort bliss but also the largest free-standing clinic in the entire Army, with over 25,00 enroll beneficiaries, which makes this the perfect location,” said Venable,



The CWR is located on the first level of the primary campus of Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care. Monday thru Friday, their business hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. During CWR hours, the ASYMCA will provide qualified childcare personnel.