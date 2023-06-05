WBAMC hosted its Annual Research Day

Photo By Vincent Byrd | The Department of Clinical Investigation (DCI) at William Beaumont Army Medical Center...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | The Department of Clinical Investigation (DCI) at William Beaumont Army Medical Center posed for a portrait at the annual Research Day on May 3, 2022. Research Day is a chance for several medical residents and staff members to share their medical research work. see less | View Image Page

The Department of Clinical Investigation (DCI) at William Beaumont Army Medical Center held its annual Research Day on May 3, 2022, at hospital's main campus, in the clinical assembly room.



The yearly Research Day holds significant value for the DCI, WBAMC, and the general research community. The occasion presents a prospect to exhibit the superior standard research at WBAMC and its associated establishments. The event also furnishes a platform for scholars to engage in professional networking and acquaint themselves with research prospects.



Col. Andrew P. Cap, director of research and chief scientific officer at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research delivered the keynote address on Combat Casualty Care Research.



“It was an honor to participate in the tradition of military medicine research pioneered by William Beaumont. I wish great success to my colleagues at Beaumont,” said Cap.



The event also featured a poster session where researchers could display their research posters to attendees.



The DCI awarded prizes during Research Day for the Staff Researcher of the Year and Resident Researcher of the Year. This year's Staff Researcher and Resident Researcher of the Year is Lt. Col. Charles Lin, interventional cardiologist, WBAMC, and Capt. Rasmey Thach, internal medicine, resident, WBAMC.



When describing her feelings on Research Day, Thach referenced an African proverb: “If you want to move swiftly, go alone, go together if you want to go far.”



As she continued to discuss her experience and research, Thach emphasized her collaboration with colleagues and conveyed her emotional involvement in the event.



“It was great to see the involvement of so many Internal Medicine residents at Research Day. It was remarkable to witness the professional development of several of my colleagues as young physician-scientists and see their hard work come to fruition. I am thrilled about the collective success of our program and excited for what's to come,” said Thach.