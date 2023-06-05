26th MEU Crisis Response Force Responds to FHA during C2X

Photo By Cpl. Rafael BrambilaPelayo | U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) load into a CH-53E Super...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Rafael BrambilaPelayo | U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) load into a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) prior to conducting a scenario-driven foreign humanitarian assistance (FHA) part of Composite Training Unit Exercise, Atlantic Ocean, May 24, 2023. FHA consists of Department of Defense activities conducted outside of the U.S. and its territories to directly relieve or reduce human suffering, disease, hunger, or privation. FHA is intended to supplement or complement efforts of host nation civil authorities or agencies with the primary responsibility for providing assistance. The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit serves as one of the Nation’s premier crisis response forces capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and limited contingency operations, to include enabling follow-on forces and special operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo) see less | View Image Page

PERRY, Ga. – Elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conducted a simulated foreign humanitarian assistance (FHA) mission during Composite Training Unit Exercise (C2X), in Perry, Georgia, May 24-27, 2023.



An FHA is a type of mission conducted outside the U.S. and its territories to directly relieve or reduce human suffering, disease, hunger, or privation that may occur on short notice as a contingency operation to provide aid in specific crises or similar events. They include foreign disaster relief operations and other activities that directly address a humanitarian need and may also be conducted concurrently with other missions and activities such as dislocated civilian support; security operations; and international chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response.



The scenario commenced with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake which devastated the fictitious country of Amber within the ‘Treasure Coast’. As Marines and Sailors, assigned to the 26th MEU Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team (HAST), arrived to the disaster site, they were surrounded by collapsed buildings, debris, and displaced persons. Aftershocks continued throughout the duration of the FHA scenario with a major aftershock measuring at a magnitude of 6.1 resulting in the collapse of the U.S. Consulate and significant casualties.



Elements of the 26th MEU provided a task-organized force consisting of essential personnel, equipment to assess the damage, debris clearing, and medical services to provide trauma aid while also establishing security to protect friendly forces and to prevent further harm to the local populace and intergovernmental agency personnel.



Forward deployed ARG/MEUs serve as the Nation’s immediate response force. Time and time again, history has proven the value and utility of forward deployed Marines serving on amphibious ships. Exercises like ARGMEUEX and C2X, as seen throughout the pre-deployment training program for the BATARG / 26th MEU, provide an opportunity for the Marines and Sailors to hone their warfighting skills during collective Marine Air-Ground Task Force events centered on MEU Mission Essential Task – across the spectrum of military operations, from competition to crisis response to major combat operations.



For more than 50 years, the 26 MEU has provided highly adaptive, potent, rapid response forces capable of conducting mission across the full spectrum of military operations. Its performance as a premier Marine Air-Ground Task Force has marked the 26 MEU as “A Certain Force in an Uncertain World.”



Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Response (HADR) is just one of many missions the MEU is tailor made to accomplish. In 1999, the 26 MEU provided humanitarian assistance to the people of Western Türkiye after a devastating earthquake. In 2017, the MAGTF supported Defense Support of Civil Authorities relief efforts following the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Most recently, the 26th MEU rapidly deployed on the anniversary of 9/11 to Fort Pickett, Virginia to resettle more than 10,000 Afghan evacuees during OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME.



“This was a complex FHA,” said Lt. Col. Luke Sauber, the Commanding Officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 22 (CLB 22), the 26th MEU’s Logistics Combat Element. “We had to ensure the safe transportation of our Marines and Sailors from aboard naval shipping, establish a security posture, and simultaneously assess the situation in order to provide the proper tools to get the job done.”



Another important task for an FHA is being able to work for different agencies, such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), as well as, the host nation the ARG/MEU is providing aid to. Building relationships and a mutual understanding for the needs of the host nation is essential to achieve a whole-of-government endstate.



“The main lesson learned, specifically during this FHA mission is the importance of building rapport with USAID and the host nation key leaders,” said U.S. Navy Lt. John Amos, a Civil Engineer Corps Officer with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, currently attached to the 26th MEU. “This allowed for the operation to run smoothly by understanding what their requirements were and to get them back and functioning as a nation. Without a habitual relationship and being able to communicate clearly to understand the needs of the host nation, we couldn’t have completed this mission successfully.”



The Marines and Sailors of the 26th MEU have been training for several months to show their ability to perform mission essential tasks such as FHA. Throughout the intense pre-deployment training exercises, they have executed multiple non-combatant evacuation operations and military assisted departures, helicopter support training, mass casualty events like this four day FHA event.



“During the FHA I learned ways to be more proficient in my job,” said Cpl. Kyle Porcaro, a heavy equipment operator with the 26th MEU’s Logistics Combat Element. “I learned how to work well with other MOS’ such as Infantry Marines, motor transport Marines, and other heavy equipment assets. As a result of this training, I am a better problem solver. FHA is important training and something the Marine Corps has done since the very beginning. This was quality training for all involved.”



As the 26 MEU completes its final at-sea pre-deployment certification event, emerging events throughout the world highlight the importance of having forward deployed MEUs embarked aboard amphibious ships. Exercises like COMPTUEX truly showcases the relevance, flexibility, and operational capability the ARG/MEU team provides to a Geographic Combatant Commander, but in support of theater campaign objects but also as an Immediate Response Force in times of crises.



The 26th MEU serves as one of the Nation’s premier crisis response forces capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and limited contingency operations, to include enabling the introduction of follow-on forces and designated special operations, in support of theater requirements of the Geographic Combatant Commander. Coupled with the BATARG, the 26th MEU serves as a premier stand-in force with a full complement of all-domain capabilities to operate persistently within the littorals against any adversary.