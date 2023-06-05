Maryland Army National Guard 'takes flight' with the Raven

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Soldiers with the Maryland Army National
Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, conducted training with the RQ-11 Raven at
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on 1 June, 2023.
The small hand-launched remote-controlled unmanned aerial vehicle provides day or night
aerial intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance. With a flight radius of
10km and the ability to reach speeds of 50-100 km/h, the Raven provides superior aerial
reconnaissance capabilities compared to most drones.
“We’ll launch the Raven to enhance training exercises that require top-down intelligence of the
landscape,” said U.S. Army Spc. Hyung Kang, 175th Infantry Regiment, infantryman. “Once
launched, we’re able to relay information to our Commander so that he can make educated
decisions for troop movement.”
The Raven is assembled on site and undergoes a series of quality and performance checks to
ensure optimal, unhindered flight time.
“It’s extremely durable and easy to assemble, which makes performing the checks and getting it
up in the air a faster process than one might expect,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Byme Taylor, 175th
Infantry Regiment, infantryman. “It’s programmed to return to us if it flies out of range and will
conduct a controlled landing where it’s designed to break apart on impact.”
While durable, the Raven comes with many replacement components should it need to get back
up in the air and is otherwise unable to do so.
“You wouldn’t think that something which breaks up on landing would fly again, but retrieval,
reassembly, and relaunch can be a fairly quick process,” said Thomas Cantwell, 175th Infantry
Regiment, infantryman. “This is important because we need flight hours to qualify as controllers,
so the more time it can be up in the air during these trainings then the better it is for everyone
involved.”
Touting a multi-decade history of proven combat effectiveness in both Iraq and Afghanistan, the
Raven has become a staple of company-level engagements and special forces operations. The
SUAV was also supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces as part of the United State’s $75 billion
in rendered aid to the country during its conflict with Russia.
The 175th Infantry Regiment concluded its annual two-week training at the Army Support
Activity Fort Dix Ranges. Organized on 3 June, 1774, the Regiment is one of 30 federally
recognized units within the U.S. Army that has roots in the colonial era.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2023 15:10
|Story ID:
|446254
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
