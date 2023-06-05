Maryland Army National Guard 'takes flight' with the Raven

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Soldiers with the Maryland Army National

Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, conducted training with the RQ-11 Raven at

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on 1 June, 2023.



The small hand-launched remote-controlled unmanned aerial vehicle provides day or night

aerial intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance. With a flight radius of

10km and the ability to reach speeds of 50-100 km/h, the Raven provides superior aerial

reconnaissance capabilities compared to most drones.



“We’ll launch the Raven to enhance training exercises that require top-down intelligence of the

landscape,” said U.S. Army Spc. Hyung Kang, 175th Infantry Regiment, infantryman. “Once

launched, we’re able to relay information to our Commander so that he can make educated

decisions for troop movement.”



The Raven is assembled on site and undergoes a series of quality and performance checks to

ensure optimal, unhindered flight time.



“It’s extremely durable and easy to assemble, which makes performing the checks and getting it

up in the air a faster process than one might expect,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Byme Taylor, 175th

Infantry Regiment, infantryman. “It’s programmed to return to us if it flies out of range and will

conduct a controlled landing where it’s designed to break apart on impact.”



While durable, the Raven comes with many replacement components should it need to get back

up in the air and is otherwise unable to do so.



“You wouldn’t think that something which breaks up on landing would fly again, but retrieval,

reassembly, and relaunch can be a fairly quick process,” said Thomas Cantwell, 175th Infantry

Regiment, infantryman. “This is important because we need flight hours to qualify as controllers,

so the more time it can be up in the air during these trainings then the better it is for everyone

involved.”



Touting a multi-decade history of proven combat effectiveness in both Iraq and Afghanistan, the

Raven has become a staple of company-level engagements and special forces operations. The

SUAV was also supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces as part of the United State’s $75 billion

in rendered aid to the country during its conflict with Russia.



The 175th Infantry Regiment concluded its annual two-week training at the Army Support

Activity Fort Dix Ranges. Organized on 3 June, 1774, the Regiment is one of 30 federally

recognized units within the U.S. Army that has roots in the colonial era.

