Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center Changes Name

The Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center changed its name in accordance with section 711 of John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for FY19 to the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), effective January 01, 2023, emphasizing its operational mission focus.

According to Capt. Matthew McLean, NMCFHPC’s Commander, the mission to provide force health protection through enhancement of operational units organic preventive medicine and environmental health assets to prevent illness and its impacts to readiness remain unchanged.



“We will continue to provide public health consultation and expertise to operational forces and shore command stakeholders across the Navy, Marine Corps and joint environments to guide best practices and procedures, resolve issues and shape policy,” said McLean.



The transition is expected to be seamless with NMCFHPC continuing to deliver the same exceptional public health expertise worldwide with no changes to the availability of public health services, tools and resources.



With the exception of the name change, NMCFHPC’s public-facing website will remain the same, including content, and points-of-contact. Eventual changes to the URLs for our webpages and social media sites (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin) will be posted to our current sites prior to the transition.



The Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) develops and shapes public health for the U.S. Navy and Marines Corps through health surveillance, disease and injury prevention, and public health consultation. Learn more by going to www.nmcphc.med.navy.mil. Follow NMCFHPC on social media at https://www.facebook.com/NavyAndMarineCorpsPublicHealthCenter http://twitter.com/nmcphc and https://www.instagram.com/nmcphc/



