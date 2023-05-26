June 2023 Command Message: The light of Liberty

Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Tansey, photographer) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – We officially redesignated to Fort Liberty on Friday, June 2, in a historic ceremony at the Main Post Flagpole.



Change has always been a part of this installation, being able to take on new missions and diverse responsibilities and add new capabilities quickly and seamlessly into an already existing set of requirements.



I am proud to be a part of this change. The specialized communities on our installation all come with their own unique cultures. It’s what makes our installation different from the others. With that uniqueness, our name had to become and do something more, to be a light of Liberty for others to follow.



Liberty is about changing the narrative a bit about who we are, but it is not about forgetting who we are and what we’ve done. It is about dedicating time and effort to honor those who have made sacrifices along the way. Liberty lives here. It is part of our ethos, and it's part of who we are.



Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymour, Fort Liberty garrison command sergeant major, and I both would tell you that we’re extremely proud of our service at Fort Bragg, and we will continue to be extremely proud of our service now that it’s called Fort Liberty.



We're not asking you to take any less pride in the time you've served here, the people you served with, or the sacrifices you had to make. All those things remain indelibly true. Not a single part of that erodes or goes away because we changed the name of the installation.



And so, it's not simply enough for us to redesignate, change over signs and relabel things under the new title of Liberty. No, what we're doing is a call to arms. It's a call to action.



We are moving out definitively and with the same level of commitment we show every single day on this installation. There is no looking back or slumping across the finish line. We are moving out resolutely. We're doing this in a way that's worthy of this installation, the units, and the people who have served here.



With the Sunset Liberty March, we will honor our veterans past, present, and future every single day, so our community can be all it can be.

As we move forward as Fort Liberty, this upcoming year will bring forth many firsts that are also continuations of this great community.



Our first summer as Fort Liberty will be just as great as it has always been, with many family-friendly events and opportunities all summer. Smith Lake Beach and Normandy Outdoor Pool officially opened Memorial Day Weekend and for the first time in several years, the Ski Rixen is available.



We are also in for an incredible 4th at the Fort with Sheryl Crow as our headliner and Gavin DeGraw as the opening act! Be on the lookout for the tent city spaces reservations to go live later this month.



These events are just some of the many firsts and continuations for the month ahead. Please join us at these events and the many family-friendly activities this month.



Below is a list of upcoming events and programs:



• Summer Reading Program Kick-Off – June 7

• EFMP Social Security Benefits for People with Disabilities – June 8

• Intro to Self Defense – June 9

• Donut Dash 5K – June 10

• 2nd Annual Father’s Day Cruise In – June 10

• Let’s Fly a Kite – June 10

• Smith Lake Outdoor Education Program – June 10

• Hiring Our Heroes – June 12-13

• Lifeguard & Waterfront Certification Course – June 12-15

• Carvers’ Creek at the Library – June 13

• RSO Community Luncheon – June 13

• Basic Car Maintenance – June 13

• Get Golf Ready – June 13, 15, 20 & 22

• Masked Singer Karaoke – June 14

• Shred It & Forget It – June 15

• Wine and Golf – June 15

• 12 Hour Frenzy – June 17

• RSO Vacation Bible School – June 19-23

• Make a Splash with EFMP – June 20

• EFMP When Behavior Gets in the Way: Promoting Positive Behavior with School-Aged Children – June 20

• Blackout Poetry – June 21

• Big Bang Boom – June 22

• Dungeons and Dragons Night – June 22

• EFMP Play Mornings – June 23

• Super Saturday Bingo – June 24

• PT with BOSS: Sunrise Yoga – June 26

• RSO Vacation Bible School – June 26-30

• Grey Seal Puppet Show: Bathtub Pirates! – June 28

• Carvers’ Creek at the Library – June 29

• EFMP Coffee and Conversations: ASD Support Group – June 29

• 4th at the Fort Celebration – July 4