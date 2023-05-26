Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AEDC first quarter award winners announced

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – In May, Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership recognized the quarterly award winners for the first quarter of 2023 during a Commander’s Call at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of AEDC. The individuals and teams recognized for their performance are listed below. An image number is listed in parentheses after the name of the winners for whom a photo is included in this news release.

    Maj. Joshua Lee (Image 230525-F-F3405-0004)
    746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Field Grade Officer of the Quarter

    1st Lt. Camden Dammeyer (Image 230315-F-KN521-0005)
    716th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB
    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter

    Master Sgt. Anthony Velez (Image 211001-F-KN521-0005)
    Test Support Division, Arnold AFB
    Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter

    Tech. Sgt. Min Eom (Image 230525-F-F3405-0003)
    746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter

    Geneva Chavez (Image 230127-F-F3405-0002)
    746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Civilian of the Quarter Category III

    Patrick Nunnelley (Image 230525-F-F3405-0001)
    846th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Civilian of the Quarter Category II

    James Farris (Image 230320-F-KN521-0011)
    717th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB
    Civilian of the Quarter Category I

    Karen Schell (Image 200922-F-IL571-0001)
    Services, Arnold AFB
    Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category II

    Ryan Clark (Image 230322-F-KN521-0003)
    Services, Arnold AFB
    Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category I

    Brooke Vandeman (Image 220713-F-KN521-0004)
    AFTC/PZ Arnold, Arnold AFB
    Civilian of the Quarter Category III

    Sean Abrahamson (Image 230525-F-F3405-0002)
    704th Test Group, Holloman AFB
    Exceptional Innovator Award

    Sled Test Team
    704th Test Group, Holloman AFB
    Technical Achievement Award

