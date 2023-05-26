AEDC first quarter award winners announced

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – In May, Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership recognized the quarterly award winners for the first quarter of 2023 during a Commander’s Call at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of AEDC. The individuals and teams recognized for their performance are listed below. An image number is listed in parentheses after the name of the winners for whom a photo is included in this news release.



Maj. Joshua Lee (Image 230525-F-F3405-0004)

746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Field Grade Officer of the Quarter



1st Lt. Camden Dammeyer (Image 230315-F-KN521-0005)

716th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB

Company Grade Officer of the Quarter



Master Sgt. Anthony Velez (Image 211001-F-KN521-0005)

Test Support Division, Arnold AFB

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter



Tech. Sgt. Min Eom (Image 230525-F-F3405-0003)

746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter



Geneva Chavez (Image 230127-F-F3405-0002)

746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Civilian of the Quarter Category III



Patrick Nunnelley (Image 230525-F-F3405-0001)

846th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Civilian of the Quarter Category II



James Farris (Image 230320-F-KN521-0011)

717th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB

Civilian of the Quarter Category I



Karen Schell (Image 200922-F-IL571-0001)

Services, Arnold AFB

Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category II



Ryan Clark (Image 230322-F-KN521-0003)

Services, Arnold AFB

Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category I



Brooke Vandeman (Image 220713-F-KN521-0004)

AFTC/PZ Arnold, Arnold AFB

Civilian of the Quarter Category III



Sean Abrahamson (Image 230525-F-F3405-0002)

704th Test Group, Holloman AFB

Exceptional Innovator Award



Sled Test Team

704th Test Group, Holloman AFB

Technical Achievement Award

