AEDC first quarter award winners announced

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – In May, Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership recognized the quarterly award winners for the first quarter of 2023 during a Commander’s Call at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of AEDC. The individuals and teams recognized for their performance are listed below. An image number is listed in parentheses after the name of the winners for whom a photo is included in this news release.
Maj. Joshua Lee (Image 230525-F-F3405-0004)
746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
1st Lt. Camden Dammeyer (Image 230315-F-KN521-0005)
716th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Anthony Velez (Image 211001-F-KN521-0005)
Test Support Division, Arnold AFB
Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Min Eom (Image 230525-F-F3405-0003)
746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter
Geneva Chavez (Image 230127-F-F3405-0002)
746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Civilian of the Quarter Category III
Patrick Nunnelley (Image 230525-F-F3405-0001)
846th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Civilian of the Quarter Category II
James Farris (Image 230320-F-KN521-0011)
717th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB
Civilian of the Quarter Category I
Karen Schell (Image 200922-F-IL571-0001)
Services, Arnold AFB
Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category II
Ryan Clark (Image 230322-F-KN521-0003)
Services, Arnold AFB
Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category I
Brooke Vandeman (Image 220713-F-KN521-0004)
AFTC/PZ Arnold, Arnold AFB
Civilian of the Quarter Category III
Sean Abrahamson (Image 230525-F-F3405-0002)
704th Test Group, Holloman AFB
Exceptional Innovator Award
Sled Test Team
704th Test Group, Holloman AFB
Technical Achievement Award
