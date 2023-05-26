The Den: a home away from home

The Den is located in building number 2410, adjacent to the Rheinland Inn DFAC, and offers a multi-room space for Airmen.

“We’ve created something that is going to change the game and quality of life for thousands of junior enlisted in the Kaiserslautern Military Community,” said Staff Sgt. James W. Frick II, 86th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor.

The 86th Airlift Wing command team supported the Den Airmen Committee in developing this space for KMC Airmen to relax and connect.

"When you give Airmen the vision and allow them the autonomy to be creative and utilize the skills and capabilities that they have to offer, the sky's the limit," said Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, 86th Airlift Wing command chief. "Extraordinary things happen when you do something you've never done. I could not be more proud of Team Ramstein's Airmen for creating a space for and by themselves. We are in the business of protecting U.S. interests and our people – we must be deliberate."

This facility is free for Airmen and includes a sports room, an art room, an arcade room, and a recording and podcast studio. Additionally, there is a multipurpose hall for large group gatherings and events, as well as a conference room where Airmen can collaborate and develop their leadership skills.

“I really believe that The Den will genuinely enhance the experience of Airmen all over the base,” expressed Senior Airmen Taqi Robinson, 786th Civil Engineering Squadron structural journeyman. “Its importance is to provide the Airmen on base with a safe and entertaining space that caters to a variety of different needs expressed by those on base.”

The concept of the Den is unique because it was created by Airmen for Airmen.

“We wanted to create a place that Airmen could find comfort in – disconnect from their day-to-day responsibilities and reconnect with other Airmen and hobbies,” said Airman 1st Class Karlie Rogers, 1st Air and Space Communications Operations Squadron intelligence server technician. “We strived to have The Den’s facilities just as diverse as the Airmen in the Kaiserslautern Military Community and provide them with a space where anyone could walk in and find something they were interested in.”

To make this facility a reality, members from the 786th CES were assigned to aid in the renovation and construction of the Den.

“Giving back to fellow Airmen and seeing the changes being made everyday has been very rewarding,”said Senior Airmen Joel McCabe, 786 CES structures

The Den will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

