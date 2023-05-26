Know Your Defender: Sgt. Tiara Acevedo

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn | U.S. Army Sgt. Tiara Acevevdo, military police officer assigned to the 508th Military...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn | U.S. Army Sgt. Tiara Acevevdo, military police officer assigned to the 508th Military Police Battalion, smiles while inside of a humveee during a public static display during Defender Europe – Saber Guardian, Slobozia, Romania, June 04, 2023. Saber Guardian 23, a component of DEFENDER 23, is an exercise co-led by Romanian Land Forces and the U.S. Army at various locations in Romania to improve the integration of multinational combat forces by engaging in different events such as vehicle road marches, medical training exercises, and river crossings. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn) see less | View Image Page

“Whether it’s Albanian, Bulgarian, or Romanian we’ve been receiving great training and have had great opportunities to meet people from around the world, it’s easily the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” she said.

The 508th MP Battalion’s mission in Romania is to work alongside other U.S. forces and NATO allies and to provide security for assets and training operations during #SaberGuardian 23.

Regardless of the environment: training, interaction with locals or downtime, Acevedo always has a smile on her face.

“I love being here,” she said, “The military is a small world and we’re all brothers and sisters in-arms. We’re all treating each other with respect and paying attention to each other’s needs, training, and cultures.”

