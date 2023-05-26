AAPI Month Celebration

As we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we’d like to take a moment to reflect on the beautiful mosaic of diverse cultures, traditions, and histories that constitute American society.

Thanks to the innumerable contributions from the AAPI community, from science and technology to arts and humanities our country has been profoundly enhanced, and we've made significant steps towards a deeper understanding of our world.



To commemorate this month, we held a community event that showcased the vibrant and diverse cuisines of the AAPI community. Food, as we all know, is more than just nutrients – it is a powerful symbol of culture and identity. The food we shared was a beautiful metaphor of the unity and harmony we aim to achieve in our community.



The event was a visual spectacle of diversity, with each dish telling a story, and each recipe carrying a piece of history. It was a reminder that our shared strength as a nation lies in our diversity, and the beauty of America is in its vibrant multicultural fabric.



As we honor the Month of May, let's continue to embrace and celebrate our differences, uphold the values of equality and inclusivity, and most importantly, let's ensure these values are reflected in our actions every day. Together, we can build a stronger, more diverse, and more equitable America.

