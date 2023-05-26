Mayaguez, Puerto Rico Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea.

North Pacific Ocean (June 2, 2023) A Mayaguez, Puerto Rico native and 2020 graduate of the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico is serving aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) which is operating in the Philippine Sea.



Petty Officer 3rd Class Yamil Velez Vazquez is a Machinist’s Mate, also known as MM, serving aboard USS Antietam, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I was looking for an opportunity to get a better way to support myself and my wife,” said Velez Vazquez. “I was inspired by the videos on social media that I saw of the Navy and I thought it was a way to get out of Puerto Rico and do something new. The Navy has a good reputation and I can contribute to a cause bigger than myself.



Machinist's Mates operate, maintain, and repair (organizational and intermediate level) ship propulsion machinery, auxiliary equipment, and outside machinery.



“Machinist’s Mates play a large role in keeping the ship running,” said Velez Vazquez. “I am responsible for the air conditioning, potable water system and steering gear unit of my ship. It’s a big responsibility, but my guys and I work hard when things get tough and we don’t give up until the job gets done.



In addition to the challenge of being an MM, he faced another huge hurdle when he found out he was going to be stationed on a ship forward-deployed in Yokosuka, Japan.



“Before I enlisted in the Navy I did not know a lot of English,” said Velez Vazquez. “So you can imagine it was hard for me to communicate at first. Then I found out I was going to Japan and I thought it was going to be even harder to live in another country where I don’t speak English or Japanese.



Despite these challenges, he was able to overcome the language barrier while serving aboard the Antietam.



“When I first came aboard the Antietam I received a lot of support from my peers and the Hispanic community on the ship,” said Velez Vazquez. “They were the ones who really helped me improve my English and become more proficient at my job. “



While he was making progress in his English speaking skills, he discovered something he never expected in Japan.



“I didn’t know Japan was very diverse and that all kinds of people live here too, I was able to meet Spanish speakers from Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and much more,” said Velez Vazquez. “Also, even if I didn’t understand them the Japanese were very polite and helpful.”



In the face of adversity Velez Vazquez has excelled during his time aboard the Antietam with his selection as the 2023 Junior Sailor of the Quarter in recognition of his hard work and accomplishments for the months of January to March, and it was recently announced that he will be promoted to 2nd Class Petty Officer.



“I’m very grateful that my work is not only recognized by my department but also throughout the ship, said Velez Vazquez. “Then finding out that I made rank gave me an even bigger feeling of accomplishment. I’m looking forward to be able to take more responsibility and show everyone how much more I can achieve.”



Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. Navy’s 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.04.2023 22:30 Story ID: 446190 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: MAYAGUEZ, PR Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mayaguez, Puerto Rico Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea., by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.