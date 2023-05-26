Hybrid Fleet Readiness Seminar Goes Coast to Coast

PORTSMOUT, Va. – Capt. Harold Cole, Naval Information Forces’ (NAVIFOR) Deputy Director for Information Warfare Readiness Directorate (IWRD), kicked off the Fleet C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) Familiarization Seminar, in early May. This quarterly seminar is hosted by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) 4.1 and PEO (Program Executive Office) C4I.



Cole spoke to the NAVIFOR’s Information Warfare (IW) mission and how it connects with the goal of this seminar - to provide a baseline understanding of C4ISR and associated installations and logistics. The target audience for this unclassified seminar are personnel assigned to a carrier strike group (CSG) or an amphibious readiness group (ARG) who must become familiar with these current systems as well as Navy-wide processes. This knowledge is designed to improve Fleet awareness of capabilities, processes and deployment preparations for NAVWAR and PEO C4I systems.



NAVIFOR leads the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, and Intelligence (C5I) Wholeness Campaign Plan, in close coordination with several partners to include NAVWAR. The C5I Campaign Plan is a continuing Fleet initiative with the goal of improving C5I readiness across the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP) by closing C5I readiness gaps impacting Fleet training and operational readiness.



“In the 21st century, information is as critical to fleet operations as propulsion. Propulsion is integral to a warship. We need to be able to trace a packet of data through our C5I systems, just as we understand fundamentally how to trace a drop of water through a steam cycle.” said Cole. “Today, if you can’t trace a packet of data, it literally can be catastrophic. We cannot fight without information. Systems matter, and the readiness of these systems matters.”



Briefs are presented by NAVWAR and PEO program managers, engineers, and associated commands directly involved with afloat C4ISR system planning, installation, integration, maintenance, training, and logistics.



With the implementation of Flank Speed TEAMS in the post-COVID-19 era, NAVWAR introduced the hybrid in-person and virtual format for this seminar. To further expand the audience, this quarter’s seminar held in May was held on the East Coast at Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, St. Julien’s Creek Annex near the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Va. The combination of TEAMS and in-person format makes the seminar more accessible to CSG and ARG afloat staffs, and other afloat and forward deployed personnel, on both coasts and worldwide.



Ms. Maria Desandre of Integrits Corporation is the point of contact for more information on this seminar. She can be reached via email at maria.e.desandre.ctr@us.navy.mil or maria_desandre@integrits.com.



NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.



