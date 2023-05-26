Iowa ANG fire fighters hone fire and rescue skills

Fire fighters from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing fire department trained on multiple fire and rescue techniques during their June training weekend.



The exercise had fire fighters training in a multi-story fire training tower on a variety of structural fire scenarios located at a Sioux City airport.



During the several day training period, fighter fighters used tools to practice roof entry, victim rescues as well as extinguishing fires.



Firefighters also had the opportunity to practice entry into a pair of salvage vehicles that were brought on base for the training exercise.

Date Taken: 06.03.2023