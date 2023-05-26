Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa ANG fire fighters hone fire and rescue skills

    Hot touch

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot | A fire fighter from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing fire...... read more read more

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Fire fighters from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing fire department trained on multiple fire and rescue techniques during their June training weekend.

    The exercise had fire fighters training in a multi-story fire training tower on a variety of structural fire scenarios located at a Sioux City airport.

    During the several day training period, fighter fighters used tools to practice roof entry, victim rescues as well as extinguishing fires.

    Firefighters also had the opportunity to practice entry into a pair of salvage vehicles that were brought on base for the training exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 06.04.2023 15:49
    Story ID: 446174
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa ANG fire fighters hone fire and rescue skills, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Iowa ANG fire fighter training
    Training tower
    Iowa ANG Fire engines
    Ready to fight fire
    Getting ready to fight fire
    Fire Fight
    Hot touch
    Charged hose
    Smokey tower
    Axe entry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire fighter
    fire department
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    fire engine
    185th Fire Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT