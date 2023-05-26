Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five (NMCB-5) Returns Home.

After months of serving overseas, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB-5) finally returns home. Family and friends counted down the days, and at last, the wait is over. Every courageous act, every step taken with unwavering commitment, has brought them to this moment. As they touch down on Naval Base Ventura County, we remember the sacrifices made and the bonds forged.



These heroes have held up the sky for us, their determination unwavering, their spirits undying. Their courage has been our inspiration, their service, our pride. Today, let's wrap them in the warmth of our gratitude, let's welcome them back into the heart of our community, their home.



To our Sailors, welcome back! We are overjoyed to see you back safely. Your resilience and dedication are the true embodiment of our country's spirit. As you reunite with your families and loved ones, may you feel the depth of our appreciation.



Every homecoming is a testament to the strength of our military family. We are thrilled to have you back!

