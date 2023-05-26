Exercise Vulcan Guard Bolt 4 Integrates International Partners

The 178th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group hosted partners from the Polish Armed Forces as well as members of the U.S. Space Force as part of Exercise Vulcan Guard Bolt 4 at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base, Ohio, March 24, 2023.



Exercise Vulcan Guard Bolt is a series of exercises designed to integrate National Guard space operations with international partners and intelligence professionals. Vulcan Guard Bolt 4 lasted for four days, with the goal of exercising space electronic warfare, electronic support, and space intelligence mission areas.



“The background of the analysts was extremely diverse, and what was asked of them was outside of their normal day-to-day and primary job functions,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dominic Marino, an Intelligence Operations Specialist for the 126th Intelligence Squadron. “They learned new tools and methods quickly and created excellent deliverables for their space weapons system operator counterparts.”



This exercise supported current weapons officers, as well as candidates for U.S. Air Force Weapons School. It aimed to build relationships with United States Space Force units and improves the planning and debrief capabilities of its participants.



“Through these exercises, National Guard space professionals have collaborated with their counterparts in the United States Space Force and the Poland Armed Forces, allowing them practice interoperability in a simulated, space contested environment,” Marino said.



Vulcan Guard Bolt helps to further the National Defense Strategy, which focuses on collaboration with a growing network of U.S. allies and partners on shared objectives.



“This iteration exemplified the flexibility and adaptably of our intelligence professionals,” Marino said.



The collaboration of the United States Air Force, Space Force, and the Polish Armed Forces highlights the importance of international cooperation in protecting space assets.

