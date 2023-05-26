Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 133rd Test Squadron participated in the 2023 Frontier Days Parade in Fort Dodge, Iowa this weekend.



At the Frontier Days event, some unit members marched with the U.S. and Iowa flags while others handed out treats to parade goers.



The Airmen were followed by an Oshkosh M1083 A1P2, a 5-ton medium tactical vehicle that the 133rd normally uses to transport radar equipment, was ridden by Airmen who threw candy.



Frontier Days is held the first week of June each year as an annual three-day celebration of Fort Dodge’s history, recognizing its beginnings as a frontier fort in 1850.



Airmen from the 133rd have a lengthy history with the community and city-wide celebration. This year the 133rd Test Squadron is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Fort Dodge where they are planning an open house in September.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2023 Date Posted: 06.04.2023 13:27 Story ID: 446164 Location: FORT DODGE, IA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 133rd Test Squadron Airmen take part in Frontier Days Parade, by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.