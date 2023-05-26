Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    133rd Test Squadron Airmen take part in Frontier Days Parade

    133rd Test Squadron Airmen with the Colors

    Photo By Senior Airman Tylon Chapman | Iowa Air National Guard Airmen of the 133rd Test Squadron prepare to march at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 133rd Test Squadron participated in the 2023 Frontier Days Parade in Fort Dodge, Iowa this weekend.

    At the Frontier Days event, some unit members marched with the U.S. and Iowa flags while others handed out treats to parade goers.

    The Airmen were followed by an Oshkosh M1083 A1P2, a 5-ton medium tactical vehicle that the 133rd normally uses to transport radar equipment, was ridden by Airmen who threw candy.

    Frontier Days is held the first week of June each year as an annual three-day celebration of Fort Dodge’s history, recognizing its beginnings as a frontier fort in 1850.

    Airmen from the 133rd have a lengthy history with the community and city-wide celebration. This year the 133rd Test Squadron is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Fort Dodge where they are planning an open house in September.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2023
    Date Posted: 06.04.2023 13:27
    Story ID: 446164
    Location: FORT DODGE, IA, US 
