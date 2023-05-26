Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAMC welcomes the first Fort Liberty baby

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2023

    Story by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    FORT LIBERTY NC. --At the dawn of the redesignation of Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty, Womack Army Medical Center made history with the birth of their first Fort Liberty baby.

    It’s a girl! Baby Moore, weighing 9 pounds and 5 ounces, was born at 12:16 p.m. on June 2.

    Col. John Wilcox, installation Garrison Commander, Sgt. Major, Gregory Seymour, installation command Sergeant Major, WAMC Commander, Col David, Zinnante and Col. Hugh McLean Jr., WAMC’s deputy commanding officer welcomed Moore and congratulated her parents on this historic occasion.
    Fort Bragg’s historic redesignation to Fort Liberty known as the center of the universe, took place on June 2, 9.am. at the Main Post Flagpole.
    Wilcox and Seymour presented a gift basket and other baby items to the parents of baby Moore on June 3, courtesy of The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, YMCA and Fort Liberty Area gifts.

    Baby Moore received her first book titled, ‘Good Night Fort Liberty’ from Seymour.

    Baby Moore slept peacefully throughout the entire presentation.
    Congratulations to the Moore family on the birth of their daughter.

