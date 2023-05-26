WAMC welcomes the first Fort Liberty baby

FORT LIBERTY NC. --At the dawn of the redesignation of Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty, Womack Army Medical Center made history with the birth of their first Fort Liberty baby.
It’s a girl! Baby Moore, weighing 9 pounds and 5 ounces, was born at 12:16 p.m. on June 2.
Col. John Wilcox, installation Garrison Commander, Sgt. Major, Gregory Seymour, installation command Sergeant Major, WAMC Commander, Col David, Zinnante and Col. Hugh McLean Jr., WAMC’s deputy commanding officer welcomed Moore and congratulated her parents on this historic occasion.
Fort Bragg’s historic redesignation to Fort Liberty known as the center of the universe, took place on June 2, 9.am. at the Main Post Flagpole.
Wilcox and Seymour presented a gift basket and other baby items to the parents of baby Moore on June 3, courtesy of The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, YMCA and Fort Liberty Area gifts.
Baby Moore received her first book titled, ‘Good Night Fort Liberty’ from Seymour.
Baby Moore slept peacefully throughout the entire presentation.
Congratulations to the Moore family on the birth of their daughter.
