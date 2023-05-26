123rd Air Control Squadron Celebrates 75th Anniversary

The 123rd Air Control Squadron celebrated 75 years of activity during a ceremony at Blue Ash Air National Guard Station, Ohio, March 24, 2023.

Former airmen and leaders were invited to celebrate the anniversary during a ceremony which highlighted the history and accomplishments of the unit.



“The 75th anniversary is a great way for us to pause and reflect on the people that have powered this unit to unbelievable success over the last 75 years,” said Lt. Col. Bryan Moore, commander of the 123rd ACS. “In our effort to connect with as many past unit members as possible, I have met some truly wonderful people, all of whom played a part in making the 123d what it is today.”



In 1948, 65 airmen formed the 123rd Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron in Cincinnati, Ohio. After being renamed multiple times, the unit was redesignated in 1992 as the 123rd Air Control Squadron.

“There is a palpable physical connection between those original 65 airmen on March 19, 1948, that flows through our history and is ultimately reflected in the professional warfighters we see in the unit today,” Moore said.



The 123rd was first federally activated in 1951. After returning from a deployment to Germany, the unit moved to its current location in Blue Ash, Ohio. 10 years later, the unit was once again called to deploy.



“In October 1961, the unit was ordered to West Germany in response to the Berlin Crisis,” Moore said. “It would support operations there including the famed Berlin Airlift, until August of 1962.”



The 123rd ACS has maintained a presence in many major conflicts, such as the Cold War, the War on Drugs, and the Global War on Terror.



“Much has happened over the course of the last 75 years. Much has changed. One thing, however, has remained constant,” Moore said. “The people of the 123rd, no matter which era, and the families that support them, have always made the difference.”

