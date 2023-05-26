48th IBCT Brigade CSM Moves Up as New CSM Assumes Responsibility

The Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team welcomed their new senior enlisted leader June 2, 2023 when Command Sergeant Major Ray L. Kinney Jr. assumed responsibility for the Macon-based brigade at Donovan Field at Fort Stewart, Ga. Command Sergeant Major John E. Ballenger was recognized as the outgoing command sergeant major, now serving in the top enlisted job in the Ga. ARNG as the State Command Sergeant Major.



Colonel Jason Baker, the commander of the 4,100 Soldier brigade, presided over the ceremony and congratulated Ballenger on his new appointment as the State Command Sergeant Major.



“He’s going to work at a higher level where he will not only have impacts on the 48th, but will also have impact at the state and national level,” said. Baker.



Ballenger held every significant enlisted leadership role in his path to the top job, including several first sergeant roles for the 3rd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, command sergeant major for 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, and brigade operations sergeant major prior to his appointment as the organization’s command sergeant major in early 2022.



In the years that encompassed those appointments, he deployed to Afghanistan and oversaw a number of training rotations at the Joint and National Readiness Training Centers in Fort Polk and Fort Irwin respectively. In 2022, he supported the Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise at Fort Stewart, engaging with Soldiers around the sprawling training area to gather feedback and provide solutions to unique challenges.



Despite all his own accomplishments, Ballenger used most of his speaking time to build up his fellow enlisted leaders and Soldiers.



“I know pride is one of the seven deadly sins,” said Ballenger. “But I will always be prideful when I say, ‘Hey that’s one of my sergeants major’. I have been prideful to stand in front of new formations at the battle handoff and say ‘This is my brigade.’”



As the new top enlisted leader in the brigade, Kinney brings his experience as a senior enlisted leader who previously served as command sergeant major for the 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment and as the brigade operations sergeant major.



“He is a dynamic leader, and because of this he will continue to excel and help lead this brigade,” said Ballenger.



The ceremony itself consisted of a ceremonial passing of the noncommissioned officer’s sword between the incoming and outgoing senior enlisted leaders, symbolizing the passing of the responsibilities tasked to the top enlisted advisor to the brigade commander.



Command Sergeant Major Kinney will step into the position as the brigade prepares to mobilize and deploy to several locations around the globe.



“As we embark on yet another deployment, I ask you to be the example you always have been as ‘Volunteer’ Soldiers.,” said Kinney, addressing the formation directly. “Hold the standard for others to emulate, and never waiver in your commitment to excellence and the profession of arms.”

