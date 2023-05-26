Goodfellow welcomes local community

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow Air Force Base welcomed the San Angelo community to its first-ever open house event.



Visitors viewed military demonstrations, toured buildings, participated in exciting activities, and heard about military life from active-duty service members and spouses. Guests had the opportunity to learn Goodfellow’s history and how the base is adapting to accommodate and train future warfighters of the U.S. military.



Service members participating in the open house had the opportunity to display how their different roles on base forward the 17th Training Wing’s mission- Train, Transform, and Empower joint and coalition warriors. Additionally, guests experienced a military working dogs demo, security forces drones, fire demonstrations at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, and student military drill team performances from across the base.



Visitors of the base traveled by bus to important memorials and buildings around the base, such as the Fallen Firefighter Memorial, the training squadrons, and the Norma Brown Building.



“In addition to showcasing the Air Force’s capabilities, the open house provided an opportunity for the local community to meet with the men and women who serve at Goodfellow. Overall, this event was an opportunity for the Air Force to engage with the local community, showcase the installation’s capabilities, and highlight the important work that goes on behind the gates every day in support of national defense,” said Senior Master Sgt. Crystal Doepker, Wing Staff Agency’s senior enlisted leader.



Additionally, members of the community were encouraged to participate in activities with service members, such as axe throwing and various fitness challenges, during the block party.



“This was an amazing opportunity,” said Amanda Hillstead, open house attendee. “I didn’t expect so many stations or for the stations to be so informative. I think that was a really cool addition the military can’t always offer to the public. You always see a military pavilion or station at your local job fair or school event, but you never get to come on base and experience all of what the military does.”



The open house was a successful event that demonstrated the Department of Defense’s ongoing efforts to connect with local communities around military installations.

