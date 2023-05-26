SPC Abigail Griffith, WVNG Soldier Spotlight

Photo By Edwin Wriston | SPC Abigail Griffith, 23, is a 31B, Military Police Officer, currently assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Edwin Wriston | SPC Abigail Griffith, 23, is a 31B, Military Police Officer, currently assigned to the planning and operations team for the upcoming 2023 National Jamboree to be held in West Virginia this July and is this week’s West Virginia National Guard’s Soldier Spotlight. A native of Scarbro, West Virginia, Abigail is an avid outdoor enthusiast. During her free time, you can find her hiking, hunting, fishing, ziplining, rafting, and swimming. During the colder winter months, she enjoys both reading and crafting and stays busy creating projects for family and friends. (U.S. Army National Guard graphic by Edwin L Wriston) see less | View Image Page

SPC Abigail Griffith, 23, is a 31B, Military Police Officer, currently assigned to the planning and operations team for the upcoming 2023 National Jamboree to be held in West Virginia this July and is this week’s West Virginia National Guard’s Soldier Spotlight.



When not in military uniform serving her State and Nation, you can find Abi in her “other” uniform, serving as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in the City of Oak Hill, West Virginia. “The USPS is always super flexible with my military schedule, and they never give me a hard time about participating in extra training.”



Abigail originally joined the West Virginia National Guard directly out of high school for a sense of belonging and to take advantage of the tuition assistance. She is currently working towards a Bachelor of Science degree.



During her close to 4-years of service, SPC Griffith has gotten to experience many unique opportunities such as the state of the union address, the presidential inauguration, honor guard duties, and working with State Partnership Program counterparts from Qatar.



“One of my favorite experiences since I have joined the guard is the training I was asked to do with the soldiers of Qatar,” said Griffith. “Seeing how their military operates and getting the chance to combine our ideas with theirs was a once in a lifetime experience that I will never forget.”



When asked what advice she would give to others thinking about enlisting in the WVNG, she was quick to respond.



“Just do it,” she stated enthusiastically. “If I knew everything that I know now and was given the opportunity to change my mind I wouldn’t. If you embrace the Guard with a positive mindset, I can almost guarantee you that you will get something good out of it. I truly do belong to a wonderful and meaningful organization, and I know I can always count on my military family if I really need to.”



SPC Griffith is a proud multi-generational servicemember. Both of her grandfathers served proudly; one in the Navy and one in the Air Force. Today, she honors their legacy and encourages others to follow in her own footsteps.



“I think it is important to serve in the state of West Virginia because I want to encourage my friends and my family here to have the same experiences and opportunities I have. I firmly believe that every person in West Virginia, and in the nation, could benefit or use the opportunities the Guard presents to help achieve some of their personal goals.”



A native of Scarbro, West Virginia, Abigail is an avid outdoor enthusiast. During her free time, you can find her hiking, hunting, fishing, ziplining, rafting, and swimming. During the colder winter months, she enjoys both reading and crafting and stays busy creating projects for family and friends.