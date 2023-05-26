304th Rescue Squadron assists civilian search and rescue

Photo By Senior Airman Nicole Koreen | 304th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen provide medical assistance to a recovered climber...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Nicole Koreen | 304th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen provide medical assistance to a recovered climber on Mount Rainier, Washington, May 13, 2022. The 304th RQS assisted in saving two stranded climbers from the mountain. Based at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, the 304th RQS is an Air Force Reserve Command combat search and rescue unit and geographically separated unit of the 920th Rescue Wing. The 304th RQS trains personnel, with equipment, to achieve and maintain the capability to perform day/night combat rescue missions; search for, locate and recover United States Air Force and other Department of Defense personnel involved with United States defense activities. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An eight-member Guardian Angel team from the 304th Rescue Squadron was called upon to assist with the rescue efforts of two injured climbers from Mount Rainier, Washington on May 13.



A multi-team search and rescue mission was conducted after a climber was injured from falling approximately 100 feet down a crevasse at Kautz Glacier on Mount Rainier.



The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center received a request from the National Park Service for the 304th RQS to assist with a high-altitude rescue operation in coordination with the Oregon Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The National Park Service was unable to complete the rescue on their own due to their rescue helicopter being down for maintenance.



Under Defense Support for Civilian Authorities, the process by which United States military assets and personnel can be used to assist civil authorities during emergencies and other specific events, when a situation requires the skill set a military unit has, they can be asked to support.



“We had four Airmen up there doing joint training. They were up there practicing their civilian search and rescue techniques so that when they get called it wouldn’t be the first time they were working together. It just so happens the last day they were up there they actually got a civilian search and rescue call,” said the 304th RQS team commander.



The 304th RQS was able to recover one of the climbers and transport them to a hospital for medical care. The National Park Service was then able to recover the second climber and transfer them to the 304th RQS who then provided medical care while transporting the climber to a hospital.



All of the 304th RQS pararescuemen have nationally registered emergency medical technician paramedic certifications to ensure unit preparedness and maximize their ability to save lives in rescue situations.



"We are constantly training to be ready at a moment's notice for combat search and rescue operations around the world. Whenever we are called upon, we are ready to respond. We exist to save lives," the team commander said.



The 304th Rescue Squadron is part of the 943rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, a geographically separated unit within the 920th Rescue Wing at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida.