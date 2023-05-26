Blackjack Best Warrior Competition 2023

The purpose of the competition is to pit representatives from across each of the four brigades within the 32d AAMDC against each other to decide who will represent the Command at the United States Forces Command (FORSCOM) Best Warrior Competition.

“The best warrior is someone who is technically and tactically proficient, has a lot of resiliencies and works well with others as a team,” said 1st Lt. Michael Clark, headquarters platoon leader, 1-7 Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th ADA Brigade. “We have a squad that consists of members throughout the brigade, so I don’t work with them on a daily basis daily. As a leader in the Army I am tasked with making sure we have a cohesive team and that we’re training well.”

The competition was comprised of a series of training scenarios where the competitors were graded on physical readiness, basic combat responses and Army regulation knowledge. These events included an Army Combat Fitness Test, a 12-mile ruck march, field training exercises, tactical field care and battle drills followed by a round of boards led by senior noncommissioned officers from across 32d AAMDC.



“The Blackjack Warrior Competition provides an opportunity for our soldiers and young leaders to come together and showcase their skills and compete against the best across the entire command,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Belk, Command Sergeant Major, 32d AAMDC. “Some qualities that will help the soldiers win the competition are pride in themselves and their units to continue to push through the challenge and the training, the commitment in their growth and development, and of course professionalism in how they carry themselves even in the most stressful situations.”

This year marked a new focus on squad-based events. The competition challenged the competitors’ warfighting capabilities as individuals and their ability to work together towards a common goal with the rest of their team.

“To me, the title of being the best warrior means someone who has proven and demonstrated the total soldier concept and has competed at a level higher than their peers,” said Staff Sgt Mitchell Ratner, a fire directions chief for 3-43 ADA Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade. “What I’ve seen from all the other brigades and the competitors is that everyone is very committed to doing this, they’re all very motivated, professional and proficient. I think this is the best competition I’ve seen across the United States so far.”

Now all that remains for the winners of the “Best Squad” portion of the competition is to move on to the next level at FORSCOM.

“I think what’s next for these soldiers is to come back together and to reflect on their previous performances and what areas they need to improve upon, put together a training plan that allows them to get after their craft and then move on to FORSCOM to win,” said Belk.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 18:55 Story ID: 446140 Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blackjack Best Warrior Competition 2023, by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.