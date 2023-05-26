President Biden Attends Historic Friday Evening Parade

Courtesy Photo | President Joe Biden attends the Friday Evening Parade at the Oldest Post of the Marine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | President Joe Biden attends the Friday Evening Parade at the Oldest Post of the Marine Corps, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 2, 2023. President Biden was hosted by General David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps. see less | View Image Page

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C – President Biden attended the distinguished Friday Evening Parade at the Marine Barracks Washington, known as the "Oldest Post of the Corps," on June 2, 2023.



The President joined a unique, historic event that for more than six decades has demonstrated the pride, professionalism, and esprit de corps of Marines around the world. The parade featured awe-inspiring performances by "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, "The Commandant's Own" United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon.



The current day Friday Evening Parade at the Marine Barracks Washington is a time-honored tradition that dates back to July 5, 1957. The first variation of what was then called the Sunset Parade was established in 1934 and has maintained its rich historical significance and grandeur since. The Evening Parade is a ceremonial showcase embodying over two centuries of American heritage, with its roots intertwined with military rituals such as tattoo, retreat, and the lowering of the colors.



Over the years, numerous Presidents have been honored at the Friday Evening Parade. The first to attend was President Kennedy, who attended on July 12, 1962, and most recently, President Obama on June 27, 2014.



President Biden was hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David H. Berger. Marine Barracks Washington was honored to welcome President Biden to this remarkable display of military excellence and tradition.