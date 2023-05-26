Camp Guernsey Celebrates Milestone with Successful Groundbreaking Ceremony for Newest Barracks Project

GUERNSEY, Wyo. – Camp Guernsey, Wyoming's premier military training facility, marked a significant milestone on June 1 with a momentous groundbreaking ceremony for its newest barracks project. The event brought together military officials, dignitaries, and community leaders to commemorate the beginning of this highly anticipated construction endeavor.



The groundbreaking ceremony showcased all involved parties' strong commitment and dedication to enhancing the infrastructure and facilities at Camp Guernsey. The state-of-the-art barracks project aims to provide modern and comfortable living quarters for the brave men and women serving in the military.



During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Wyoming adjutant general, Ed Delgado, Mayor of Guernsey, and Col. James Ezell, Construction and Facilities Management Officer for the Wyoming Army National Guard, delivered inspiring speeches, emphasizing the importance of Camp Guernsey as a vital training hub and the need for updated facilities to support the training and development of service members. In addition, the event served as a testament to the unwavering support from the local community and the broader region towards the military.



"It's a great day for the Wyoming Army National Guard as we officially break ground for the construction of a new barracks facility," said Col. James Ezell.



"This important facility will profoundly enhance the way Camp Guernsey trains the Cowboy Guard and will dramatically increase the sleeping space for our Soldiers. This barracks, which is part of a 25-year Master Design Plan, will be the first of six barracks buildings on the east side of the Camp Guernsey parade field. It will set the stage for Camp Guernsey Wyoming to become one of the top training facilities in the region when completed."



With the groundbreaking complete, construction on the new barracks will soon be underway, ensuring that Camp Guernsey continues to provide exceptional training opportunities and accommodations for the military personnel who utilize the facility, which will enhance the overall experience for service members and contribute to the ongoing success of the camp.



“On behalf of Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, we want to thank Mayor Delgado, Guernsey's local elected officials, and the community of Guernsey for their support and participation in this process,” said Ezell.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 17:12 Story ID: 446133 Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Guernsey Celebrates Milestone with Successful Groundbreaking Ceremony for Newest Barracks Project, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.