1st Armored Division welcomes new command sergeant major

FORT BLISS, Texas – Soldiers, leaders, families, El Paso community leaders, and guests gathered on Iron Soldier field here June 2 to witness the newest 1st Armored Division command sergeant major’s assumption of responsibility ceremony.



Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Light assumed the reins as the new “Iron 7” following Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Williams, who recently retired.



“I could not get here fast enough,” said Light. “It is the honor of a lifetime to come serve in this Division.”



This is not the first time Light has served with 1st AD, he had previously worn the Iron Patch as a tank commander and platoon sergeant while the Division was still stationed in Germany.



His career spans over 20 years. During that time, he has held every leadership position from tank gunner to command sergeant major. His deployments include two tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan, Egypt, and Kuwait. His most recent assignment was serving as the command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center.



While delivering his remarks, Light thanked the guests who attended and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to assume the mantle of leadership with the division. His main focus, however, was to speak to the Soldiers in the formation on the field, referring to them as the true guests of honor.



“You are what meets the enemies on the field of battle and wins in close combat, you and you alone,” said Light. “The leaders of this division are here to help ensure that you have the resources, the training, and the leadership required to do that.”



He went on to add, “I am valuable to this command because I represent you. The wreath I wear belongs to the Soldiers I lead. The wreath is yours and a daily reminder to me of what I am for.”

