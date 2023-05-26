Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldier Wins Pistol Competition for the Sixth Time

    Fort Moore Soldier Wins Pistol Competition Again

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington won the Carry Optics Division of the U.S....... read more read more

    SALISBURY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Story by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Salisbury, North Carolina — U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington won the Carry Optics Division of the U.S. Practical Shooting Association’s Area 6 Championships May 13 - 14.

    The Prescott, Arizona native navigated the 12-stage, 308-round pistol competition in a total of 167.81 seconds, earning 1463.7515 division points (out of a possible 1540 points). Claiming the Area 6 Carry Optics Division Champion title was not a first for Hetherington though. The marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit has claimed this title five other times in his career. However, Hetherington said that this win did include one notable first.

    “This was the first Area Match that I have shot the entire match without scoring a delta hit on a target,” said Hetherington. Hits on the targets are scored in terms of A, B, C, D or Miss with an A being closest to the target area center, which receives the most points.

    Claiming yet another Area 6 Championships may not have been new to the Soldier, who is on the USAMU Action Shooting Team stationed at Fort Moore, Georgia, but he said it did help him reinforce his mission plan for the season.

    “Winning Area 6 gave me the confidence in the training plan that I used leading up to the match and confirmed that I am ready for Nationals in June,” said Hetherington.

    Hetherington’s teammates, Spc. Aaron Eddins and Sgt 1st Class John Browning, also competed in the match, both earning 2nd Place in the Open and Limited Divisions, respectively. The three USAMU Soldiers won five of the 12 stages individually as well.

    The Area 6 Championships included a total of 394 competitors from across the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 15:28
    Story ID: 446116
    Location: SALISBURY, NC, US 
    Hometown: PRESCOTT, AZ, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldier Wins Pistol Competition for the Sixth Time, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Prescott, Arizona Native Wins Sixth Pistol Championships
    USAMU Soldiers Wins Sixth USPSA Area 6 Championships
    Fort Moore Soldier Wins Pistol Competition Again
    USAMU Soldier Wins Sixth USPSA Area 6 Championships
    Fort Moore Soldier Wins Pistol Competition for Sixth Time
    U.S. Army Soldier Claims Sixth Pistol Division Championships
    Prescott, AZ Native Wins Sixth USPSA Area 6 Championhips
    Fort Moore Soldier Wins Pistol Championships for Sixth Time
    USAMU Soldier Wins USPSA Area 6
    U.S. Army Soldiers Claims His Sixth USPSA Carry Optics Division Champion Title at USPSA Area 6 Championships
    Prescott, AZ Native Wins Area 6 Championships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAMU
    Jacob Hetherington
    USPSA Pistol
    pistol marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT