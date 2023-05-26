A Significant Milestone │ Cal Guard's civil operations team partners with The Journey School in a multiagency D.A.R.E graduation ceremony

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Stefany Leyva | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Fernando Lopez, Los Angeles Drug Demand Reduction Outreach civil...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Stefany Leyva | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Fernando Lopez, Los Angeles Drug Demand Reduction Outreach civil operator, California National Guard, leads students through the different activities with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office as part of a graduation ceremony on Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) held for over 500 students at The Journey School in Moreno Valley, California on May 11, 2023. Local law enforcement, CAL FIRE, and other community-based organizations attended to celebrate that D.A.R.E. certification, which comprised of the entire student body -- a distinct achievement, according to the Los Angeles-based team that conducted the training. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stefany M. Leyva) see less | View Image Page

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. – Yelps of glee rang through the hallways from over 500 bright-faced students at The Journey School, a public charter in Moreno Valley, as men and women in uniforms of every kind and color set up activity booths to celebrate a milestone achievement.



The California National Guard Drug Demand Reduction Outreach (DDRO) team, for the first time in the Los Angeles district, certified an entire school in Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E) and honored the students with a multi-agency educational fair day as part of their D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony, May 11, 2023.



"The DDRO team, also referred to as civil operators, worked tirelessly to ensure every student received training in a multi-lesson program that teaches strategies in drug resistance," said U.S. Army Sgt. Marisol Toro, the Los Angeles DDRO team lead, California National Guard. "This effort took an entire school year to accomplish and is something we have never achieved."



The D.A.R.E. program is a law enforcement-led substance abuse prevention education program founded in 1983. It recently released its new 'Keepin' It Real' series to educate students on making safe and healthy choices, leading to a drug-free life.



This event was coordinated by U.S. Army Spc. Jaalah Love, California National Guard Los Angeles civil operator, who corresponded with many organizations from the local community to bring role models from every occupation.



"We have many law enforcement agencies and community organizations here with us," said Love. "A few of those organizations are Riverside Sheriff's Department, CAL FIRE Moreno Valley, Cal Guard's 140th Chemical Company, Too Rise Up community-based organization, Federal Reserves Police Department, and the DEA Los Angeles Field Division."



The months of preparation had been worth the work, as the event had a successful turnout, and every student was beyond happy, said Love.



This celebration is one of the first of its kind and has inspired the DDRO team to continue to set the bar high as a way to honor the California National Guard's values of selfless service.



"Everything inspires me about this job. I have a lot of friends who are no longer with us because they experimented with drugs, so for me to be here with the students, not only to share my personal experience on how that affected me but to remind them not to lose hope is really inspirational," Love said.