LOGCAP: The no fail mission lending support globally

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – Imagine living in a house without furniture or going on a trip without luggage, transportation or a place to stay. Without the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program – commonly called LOGCAP – that's what life would be like for many of our Soldiers.



LOGCAP essentially builds a small town from scratch, providing everything from hygiene products and beds, to food and water.



"If a Soldier needs a service to work, eat, sleep, or have some semblance of recreation or the comforts of home, LOGCAP can provide it," explains Brian Almonrode, LOGCAP director of Operations. "LOGCAP provides a fully tailorable package of services that delivers base logistics services in places where there is no Army base or other support. Whether that's in a hostile or austere environment or at a location that lacks the infrastructure to support military operations, LOGCAP can be called on to provide those services."



There are nearly 100 sites being operated or supported by LOGCAP across 26 countries and five continents. In fact, the only parts of the world not touched by LOGCAP in some capacity is Antarctica and South America.



Four prime contractors deliver services for all the sites; all contractors involved have a network of relationships with companies around the globe, allowing them to provide a wide variety of services – nearly 200 – in a short amount of time.



LOGCAP has never failed a mission since its start in 1985.



"What sets LOGCAP apart is that we are truly the last resort for most of our missions," Almonrode explains. "Commanders call on LOGCAP when all other options have been analyzed and determined inadequate. We sign on to every mission with the understanding that there is no other phone the Commander can call. It can be high pressure, but it also shows the trust the Army has in us, which inspires us when things get difficult."



It is important to use LOGCAP correctly in order to get the most benefit. The program has a reputation for being expensive, but Almonrode says this doesn't need to be the case, as this is typically a result of limited notice and rushed planning.



"We often use the phrase, 'There's good, fast and cheap – you can pick two,'" says Matt Meenan, logistics management specialist. "We make as much effort as possible to have adequate planning time."



He says it is important for customers to have a complete understanding of their mission requirements, as well as knowledge for whether LOGCAP might be the most beneficial program.



"We've encountered situations where we could help but were directed to stand down so a commander could use a 'less expensive' option," Almonrode adds. "This can result in a local contract or contractor being unable to handle the job in established timelines. In those situations, we might have to undo the work that was done incorrectly before we can even get started."



To avoid situations like this, Almonrode recommends that those making these choices refine their requirement. "Understand what is needed, as well as what capabilities are already available and use the Military Decision-Making Process and market research to determine if LOGCAP is needed."



LOGCAP's regional alignment and pre-approved group of offerors can help speed up the acquisition process, and using one prime contractor helps to streamline the contract management process and saves resources.



"It's in situations where a need is very large scale, very complex or on short notice that LOGCAP is the most viable – sometimes the only – option," Meenan says. "Our established partnerships with large business and network of small businesses allow for us to operate with speed and agility in situations where other programs might be starting from scratch. Those are the times when LOGCAP is best utilized – when a commander needs a variety of services on a flexible scale and timeline."



LOGCAP has recently worked on several humanitarian missions in the United States and Puerto Rico.



LOGCAP was deployed in 2018 to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Corps of Engineers after Hurricane Maria, providing services such as billeting, food and water distribution, power generation, environmental stabilization, transportation of assets to restore the power grid, and more. There were over 100 sites across Puerto Rico associated with LOGCAP over a 13-month mission period.



Another effort was the fight against COVID-19. Professionals were deployed to various military and civilian locations across the U.S. to set up quarantine sites, house and feed people in isolation, and supported the testing of COVID-19 vaccines. LOGCAP partnered with industry and medical professionals to develop and support hundreds of clinical expansion sites – trailers with medical and administrative equipment – making it the largest phase three clinical trial in history and resulting in Food and Drug Administration approval for two different COVID-19 vaccines.



LOGCAP was also a major part of Operation Allies Welcome, making sure partners from Afghanistan arrived in the U.S. with a place to sleep, food to eat and the ability to receive medical care while being processed.



The program also handles wartime and defense efforts. For example, they have been a key service provider in support of the Assure and Deter mission – designed to show deterrence and support to our allies after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They have been providing various base life support and sustainment services across Europe in support.



"The speed and effectiveness of LOGCAP operations was proven during this mission, which began as a contingency and it is leaning into a permanent solution," says Gilberto Ponce, branch chief of the U.S. European Command branch of LOGCAP.



LOGCAP also is currently working on a plan to support Army Prepositioned Stocks, which is transitioning away from a sunsetting contract.



A typical day in LOGCAP is anything but typical, especially with such a variety of projects and missions. Things are ever-changing, and it is important to have constant contact and effective communication.



"On the ground at the point of need, our LOGCAP professionals and contracting teammates monitor and ensure the contractors are providing the services and support we need," explains Steve Wall, a logistics management specialist.



The future and goals of the program were discussed at a recent LOGCAP Worldwide Requirements Meeting, May 9 – 10 in East Moline, Ill. Leadership, active-duty Soldiers and Civilians all took part in discussions and recognitions of LOGCAP’s past, present and future.



Program leaders hope to continue improving on LOGCAP by setting increased standards across requirements – something that is difficult since each activity has its own distinct mission need. However, data is helping to improve predictability for requirements, timelines and cost to give customers a better idea of what to expect. LOGCAP also plans to expand its capabilities and partner with small businesses when possible.



In the meantime, LOGCAP will be here to support America’s needs – whether that is natural disaster relief or wartime efforts – it will spend the next decades continuing to prove LOGCAP is a 'no fail' mission.

