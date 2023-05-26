NUWC Division Newport staff win 2022 Excellence in Navy Public Affairs awards

Photo By David Stoehr | Kerri Spero, a visual information specialist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Kerri Spero, a visual information specialist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Visual Information Branch, won an individual award in the 2022 Excellence in Navy Public Affairs program in the Graphic Design-Digital Art category for artwork used in a workforce recruitment brochure titled, “Set Your Course Into the Future.” This is the fourth award for Spero in the past three years. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport communications staff recently won highly competitive Excellence in Navy Public Affairs awards recognizing exceptional work in 2022 by individuals and communication teams throughout the Navy.



Division Newport’s Public Affairs team in the Corporate Communications Division, led by director Jeffrey Prater, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and deputy director Carly Diette, of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, won a third place unit award in the Web-Based Informational Campaign category.



Kerri Spero, a resident of Middletown, Rhode Island, who is a visual information specialist in the Visual Information Branch of the Corporate Communications Division, won a second place individual award in the Graphic Design-Digital Art category.



The Public Affairs team won the unit award for the “Workforce Profiles” campaign which highlighted employee-related content on Division Newport's social media pages — Facebook and LinkedIn.



During 2022, more than 75 posts, directly related to an employee's role and achievements, were made to the pages and accounted for approximately 20% of the command’s content on Facebook content and 40% of content on LinkedIn.



All communications efforts were designed to highlight an employee's prominent and steadfast role in supporting the U.S. Navy's undersea warfare mission and Division Newport's reputation for technical excellence in research, development, test, evaluation, engineering and fleet support. Strategic messaging included original content on Facebook and LinkedIn, story and photo links to the external website, and external press releases sent to a local and national media list.



Spero won an individual award for digital artwork that featured “striking” images of underwater weapons and a submarine, used in a workforce recruitment brochure titled, “Set Your Course Into the Future.”



Spero began her career in 2002 as a visual information specialist in the U.S. Air Force at Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan. In 2007, she separated from active duty and enlisted in the Massachusetts Air National Guard as a photojournalist. Hired at Division Newport in 2016, Spero provides a variety of graphics and imaging services for all levels of the command, including original visual treatments for printed publications, electronic display or exhibits, and the visual aspects of video productions.



These communication products helped to keep stakeholders and the workforce informed about Division Newport people, actions and the organization's contributions to the U.S. Navy mission. This is the fourth award for the Public Affairs Office in four years and the fourth media award for Spero in the past three years.



Both awards were announced by U.S. Navy administration on April 17. More information can be found here: https://navadmin-viewer.github.io/?type=NAVADMIN&year=2021&number=77



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.