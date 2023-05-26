Motorcycle rider resources available for base personnel

Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Julian Leija swerves an obstacle during a Basic Rider Course at Hill Air Force Base,...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Julian Leija swerves an obstacle during a Basic Rider Course at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 26, 2023. The 75th Air Base Wing safety office maintains a SharePoint that provides motorcyclists with information and resources regarding safety, requirements and training for anyone with base access. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – The 75th Air Base Wing Safety Office offers training and resources to keep motorcyclists informed, compliant and safe this season.



The safety office sent out this year’s pre-season brief in March to each unit motorcycle safety representative to brief their organizations. The brief included a summary of classes and requirements for operating a motorcycle on base.



All information and training resources are provided to anyone with base access on a CAC-enabled device on the SharePoint here: https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/21134/HillAFB/Moto/default.aspx



Information regarding what is required for military and civilian riders is provided on the site.



Classes are available to military and civilian personnel at no charge; however, military members have priority due to DoDI and AFI requirements, said Patrick Hansen, 75th Air Base Wing installation motorcycle program manager.



Organizations and unit leaders are encouraged to request unit specific classes to bring their units into compliance.



Additional resources are available at:



AFSAS/MUSTT: https://afsas.safety.af.mil



Find An MSF Class: https://training.msf-usa.org/RES/Default.aspx



For more information, contact Patrick Hansen at 801-586-3066.