    Motorcycle rider resources available for base personnel

    Motorcycle safety

    Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Julian Leija swerves an obstacle during a Basic Rider Course at Hill Air Force Base,...... read more read more

    UT, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Story by Ronald Bradshaw  

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – The 75th Air Base Wing Safety Office offers training and resources to keep motorcyclists informed, compliant and safe this season.

    The safety office sent out this year’s pre-season brief in March to each unit motorcycle safety representative to brief their organizations. The brief included a summary of classes and requirements for operating a motorcycle on base.

    All information and training resources are provided to anyone with base access on a CAC-enabled device on the SharePoint here: https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/21134/HillAFB/Moto/default.aspx

    Information regarding what is required for military and civilian riders is provided on the site.

    Classes are available to military and civilian personnel at no charge; however, military members have priority due to DoDI and AFI requirements, said Patrick Hansen, 75th Air Base Wing installation motorcycle program manager.

    Organizations and unit leaders are encouraged to request unit specific classes to bring their units into compliance.

    Additional resources are available at:

    AFSAS/MUSTT: https://afsas.safety.af.mil

    Find An MSF Class: https://training.msf-usa.org/RES/Default.aspx

    For more information, contact Patrick Hansen at 801-586-3066.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 14:48
    Story ID: 446101
    Location: UT, US
