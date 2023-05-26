Annual Wellness Fair focuses on Airmen’s mental health

The 445th Airlift Wing held its 2nd Annual Wellness Fair May 7 during the unit training assembly as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.



“We wanted to start doing an annual awareness where Airmen could get out there, know who the helping agencies were, and get in touch in a more comfortable environment,” said Vera Ensalaco, 445th AW Director of Psychological Health



Participating organizations included the American Red Cross, the Military & Family Readiness Center, the Key Spouses Program, Psychological Health programs, Veteran’s Affairs and 4 Paws for Ability (service dogs in training).



“I hope 445th Airmen were able to make those connections and see those people,” Ensalaco said. “It gets us all connected and shows we’re here to support each other.”



Around 300 people turned out to the event which took place inside building 4010 due to weather.



“It is important that mental health is not overlooked,” said Staff Sgt. William Conley, 445th Force Support Squadron Education and Training technician. “This boosted our moral, and it was helpful to see the resources available to us.”



Ensalaco said the fair was important not just to help people connect but to reduce the stigma of getting mental health help. This was a sentiment felt by attendees.



“I think this really fosters comradery,” said Tech. Sgt. Marissa Lawson, 445th FSS Education and Training technician. “It makes it that much easier to spread communication and makes talking about mental health a more natural thing.”



The M&FRC can be contacted via phone at (937) 522-4607 or (937) 656-1502 or via email at 445fss.afr@us.af.mil. The Director for Psychological Health can be contacted via phone at (937) 257-6267.



If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, please call, text or chat 988 for the National Suicide Lifeline or visit https://www.resilience.af.mil and click on the “Suicide Prevention” button.



(Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough contributed to this article.)

