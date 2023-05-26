Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th FD facilitates fire truck pump testing

    Fire truck pump test

    Eric Young with Toyne Inc. based in Breda, Iowa tests water pumps on a truck from the

    SIOUX CITY , IA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    During the first week of June the 185th Air Refueling Wing Fire Department hosted area fire departments to have their fire truck water pumps tested at the base.

    According to Eric Young from Breda, Iowa based, Tyone Inc. the tests accomplished at the Iowa Air National Gard facility this week are an annual maintenance requirement for pump equipped trucks.

    Young said the extensive tests ensure the fire trucks water pumps are functioning properly and can perform as expected. The tests also show if maintenance or repairs are needed on the high volume water pumps.

    Tyone was asked to to the Iowa ANG base to complete testing on 185th firefighting equipment this week. While in Sioux City, the 185th ARW set up space to allow fire departments from surrounding communities to also have their pump testing accomplished.

