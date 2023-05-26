Naval Surface Force Atlantic Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), held a change of command ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship, USS Wasp (LHD 1), June 2.



Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill became the 61st SURFLANT commander, relieving Rear Adm. Brendan McLane during the time-honored ceremony. Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provided remarks and emphasized McLane’s positive impact on the Surface Force during his command.



“As a career Surface Warfare Officer, you know all too well the strategic competitors that we face across all domains, and that the current security environment is more challenging and more volatile than we’ve ever experienced in our careers,” said Adm. Caudle. “You also recognize the hard truth that we may find ourselves in conflict with a peer competitor with little or no notice.”



McLane served as the SURFLANT commander since March 2021, after taking command from now-Vice Adm. Brad Cooper. As commander, McLane was responsible for ensuring the Atlantic Surface Force was manned, trained, and equipped to ensure a lethal warfighting force. During his time at SURFLANT, McLane led the implementation of Task Group Greyhound, boosting subordinate ship readiness, while supporting fleet tasking and certifications. McLane also stood up the Surface Maintenance Operations Center, designed to streamline communications to enable rapid resolution for maintenance and material issues and maximize material readiness on pre-deployment ships. Additionally, McLane oversaw the Warrior Toughness initiative rollout within SURFLANT, focused on reducing destructive behaviors among Sailors and enhancing resiliency throughout the force.



“What this team accomplished in the last two years is nothing short of incredible,” said McLane. “We overcame uncertainty and adversity thanks to the grit, perseverance, and innovative mindset of the SURFLANT team. Out of all of our accomplishments, I am most proud of the community we built at SURFLANT, and of the impact the leaders across our force will have throughout the Fleet for years to come.”



McLane previously served as commander, Carrier Strike Group 10. His sea duty commands include USS Lewis B. Puller (FFG 23); USS Vicksburg (CG 69); USS Moosbrugger (DD 980); Destroyer Squadron 14; USS Simpson (FFG 56); USS Carney (DDG 64); and commodore, Destroyer Squadron 50. As a flag officer, he also led Navy Recruiting Command.



Cahill, who most recently served as Commander, Carrier Strike Group FIFTEEN, has also served aboard USS Constellation (CV 64); USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62); USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60); and USS Russell (DDG 59). Additionally, he commanded USS Monsoon (PC 4) and USS Preble (DDG 88).



“The Naval Surface Force is a steadfast and robust instrument of national power and we hold a significant responsibility at SURFLANT to deliver combat-credible forces to the Fleet,” said Cahill. “Our success in achieving that will be through making decisions focused on warfighting and firmly rooted in the integrity of our Navy’s core values.”



Cahill takes command of SURFLANT during a period of transition for the force, with several new platforms and technologies being introduced to the fleet. SURFLANT ships remain critical in maritime presence around the world, but Caudle believes that Cahill is ready for the tough work ahead.



“Together, as an integrated, all-domain combat team, we will be victorious through leadership, toughness, and warfighting mastery,” said Caudle. “To do that, it is imperative that our warfighters are given maximum opportunity to train and operate their weapons systems and equipment safely, effectively with unmatched precision.”



SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of nearly 80 ships, 17 pre-commissioning units, and more than 30 shore commands.



For more SURFLANT news and photos, visit Facebook.com/SURFLANT, www.surflant.usff.navy.mil, and Twitter - @surflant.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 11:57 Story ID: 446072 Location: US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Surface Force Atlantic Holds Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.