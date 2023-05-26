153rd EN BN Hosts Annual Guard Experience Field Exercise

By Sgt. 1st Class Oscar Valdez & 2nd Lt. Marcus Heintz – 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



This article features the following themes:

1. Unique military occupations

2. Combat Training

3. Service Opportunity

4. Recruiting and Retention

5. Community and Family



PIERRE, S.D. – The 153rd Engineer Battalion (EN BN) held its annual field training exercise May 6th at Oahe Dam, bringing the battalion headquarters and all associated units together for the battalion’s annual Guard Experience. The four-day field training exercise included participation by prospective recruits, families, and community members in many unique skill training events and cross-training opportunities between units in the 153rd.



Citizen-Soldiers of the South Dakota Army National Guard (SDARNG) stand ready when called upon by their Governor to support communities and hometowns across South Dakota in times of local crisis, as well as activation to national emergencies at home, or armed conflict abroad.



“As Battalion Commander I’m responsible for the 153rd EN BN and the four companies beneath it,” said Lt. Col. Heath Abraham. “I’m responsible to oversee training and planning to ensure our troops are ready at a moment’s notice.”



1. Unique military occupations



The 153rd EN BN offers unique opportunities to serve in the SDARNG, with both essential support trades, but also a selection of Soldier skillsets rarely found Nation-wide.



Their combined-arms capability include Soldier skills in the support trades of mechanic, transportation, and sustainment, in the 153rd Field Support Company (FSC). As well as administration, healthcare, and operational planning in the 153rd Higher Headquarters Company (HHC). The 153rd’s FSC and HHC support the 200th and 211th Engineer Companies (EN Co) in combat bridging and combat engineer operations.



The 200th EN Co, with combat bridges and boats, is one of a handful across the nation, to include active service, of Multi-Role Bridge Companies.



“The Army brought me towards my civilian side,” Staff Sgt. Ashlee Dikoff, Bridging Crewmember, 200th EN Co stated. “I’m kind of glad for the Army, it brought me to where I am now in my civilian career.”



Dikoff originally enlisted as a Bridging Crewmember approximately twelve years ago. She fell in love with the job, has no regrets, has never taken another occupation, and ultimately became a civilian engineer.



The 211th EN Co is the closest unit in South Dakota to a combat infantry unit as a Maneuver Augmentation Company, with its compliment of combat engineer Soldiers and their capability in application of heavy equipment and demolition ordnance.



“They focus on combat engineering, as well as demolitions and heavy gunnery. They’re a high-speed unit,” Abraham observed. “If Soldiers want to get in and get as close to active duty as possible, and still stay in their state, the 211th is the place to be.”



2. Combat Training



During the Guard Experience the 153rd EN BN utilized the less common training method of force-on-force paintball to not only train the battalion’s Soldiers, but also safely engage prospective recruits.



“We’re running potential recruits through battle-drills,” Spc. Thomas Seppala, Combat Medic, 211th EN Co explained. “Reacting to contact and using paintball guns as a way to actually fire and establish who got hit.”



While Seppala was training the 153rd on combat fighting tactics, another Combat Medic delivered instructions on Combat Life Saving (CLS) procedures.



“My role in the unit as healthcare specialist involves kind of this dual role because the medics have a real-world job at all times,” Sgt. Leannah Scotting, Combat Medic, 153rd HHC stated. “We have a real-world mission, which is to ensure the safety and health of the troops that are training, but we also are training ourselves... as well as training all of the other Soldiers.”



The CLS Training utilized a sophisticated training mannequin. With their resources, they could properly simulate and treat a greater variety of combat wounds beyond what’s possible with typical mannequins commonly available.



3. Service Opportunity



“Today’s recruiting and retention event was set-up to introduce potential recruits to what the 153rd EN BN has to offer,” Abraham said. “To invite potential recruits to explore the opportunities within the National Guard and consider joining, if not our battalion, the organization as a whole.”



The 153rd’s unique occupations were not the only opportunities covered in this event. They also highlighted education and travel experiences to guests at the event.



Scotting utilized her military resources to further her civilian career; to include State Tuition Assistance, Federal Tuition Assistance, and Post 9/11 GI Bill. Scotting works as a Patient Care Tech in Sioux Falls, has completed multiple certifications and education, including a nationally recognized EMT certification from her Advanced Individual Training (AIT), and will take the Medical College Admissions Test this summer.



“Being a medic in the guard is one of the best stepping stones you can have. You’re getting this really, really great training to do things that even civilian nurses aren’t authorized to do.”



“When I was 19, I got to go over to Poland for a year and then I stayed another year in Germany with the 147th Field Artillery, and I was pretty much on my own for a little while as a medic, and I learned to figure things out,” Scotting shared. “And I realized when I came back that experience really helped me mature past where most of my peers were.”



Scotting’s experiences are a common theme among Soldiers of the 153rd. In recent years, the 153rd sent Soldiers to Iraq, Syria, Denmark, Croatia, as well as multiple U.S. states in support of State and Federal missions.



“When I joined, I was 17,” remembers Sgt. Michael Roy, Water Treatment Specialist, 153rd FSC “I like big trucks, it was a good excuse to get in one and drive it... I’ve been to about 17 countries, because of the Guard, all paid for, most of them friendly.”



4. Recruiting and Retention



Twenty years after the surge of patriotism following the 9/11 terror attack, many Soldiers who joined in that timeframe have begun to retire.



“Recruiting and retention is always important. So, today’s event is always something we work for and plan for every year,” said Abraham. “We’re looking to recruit the next generation of service members.”



Present at the event were potential recruits and newly enlisted Soldiers. Some enlisted were awaiting Initial Entry Training (IET), others were present to receive firsthand introduction to field training, and two Soldiers received Minuteman ROTC college scholarships.



“I went on this trip with the National Guard to Camp Ripley, in Minnesota and we got to watch a live-fire drill,” shared newly enlisted Private Jack Neely, Multiple Launch Rocket System Crewmember, 147th Field Artillery. “I thought that was pretty cool and decided that’s what I want to do.”



Spc. Gwyn Nickels, Chemical Specialist, 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, another recent recruit, worked with her recruiters after they introduced her to the Minuteman scholarship. Nickels is now an ROTC scholarship recipient, attending the University of South Dakota as a Political Science major.



“I have pretty big civilian goals. I’m really into politics. Someday, I hope to be in some sort of office in the state of South Dakota,” Nickels shared. “I hope to graduate college and go full time active-duty Guard.”



5. Community and Family



The 153rd EN BN has Soldiers active in their communities and from small towns across South Dakota. Historic data within the SDARNG indicates a strong trend of families in service to their communities and nation. Abraham’s family also joined him for the day’s Guard Experience.



“You do not have to be a standout football player, we’re looking for anyone who is motivated to improve themselves both physically and mentally, they want to be part of a team, and become part of a family. That’s what we’re really looking for,” Abraham explained. “We want the communities to come out, hopefully they decide to join, and then become a family legacy for themselves, as well.”



Nickels and Neely both have a family history of service in the armed forces. Nickels currently has multiple family members serving in the SDARNG. Neely is the third generation of his family to serve his country.

The 153rd EN BN hosts their annual Guard Experience at the Oahe Dam training area every year, usually around April or May.



“If somebody wasn’t able to make it this year, come next year. If you have Soldiers in, or your Soldier’s in this unit, come out and see what they do,” encouraged Abraham. “Families are welcome to come see the Soldiers that are in, and we love to have any recruit come out and check out our battalion.”



A common experience of 153rd Soldiers is the surprising boost to the trajectory of their civilian lives, personally and professionally. Many members of the 153rd have developed the inspiration, experience, and resources to connect their civilian and military careers. Intended or not, most of these men and women have served abroad and experienced many countries and cultures far from their rural South Dakotan homes. In doing so, they also discovered a family of brothers and sisters in arms.



“Twenty-five years ago, I had no intention of staying in for 25 years,” said Abraham. “But I’ve become part of this family and it’s been an incredible opportunity to serve our nation and state.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 11:42 Story ID: 446066 Location: PIERRE, SD, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 153rd EN BN Hosts Annual Guard Experience Field Exercise, by SFC Oscar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.