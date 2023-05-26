NAVSCIATTS holds Opening SLIC Lectures for Semester 23-4 Iteration

Photo By Michael Williams | 230601-N-ZM469-012 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- British Royal Navy Lt. Cmdr....... read more read more Photo By Michael Williams | 230601-N-ZM469-012 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- British Royal Navy Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Gardiner, with the U.S. Department of the Navy Office of the Judge Advocate General, presents lectures on Human Rights: History and Practice, Law of Armed Conflict, and International Law of the Sea to Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) senior leaders from Colombia, Costa Rica, the Republic of Cyprus, Panama, Poland, Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, representing the areas of responsibility for the U.S. Southern and European Commands. NAVSCIATTS operates in support of foreign security assistance and geographic combatant commanders’ theater security cooperation priorities, and trains ally and partner security force professionals across the tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums. Located along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and the Pearl River, the command is situated on the Western Maneuver Area Training Range, which is comprised of some of the finest riverine and littoral training areas in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Williams, RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS), a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Special Operations Command, welcomed the Semester 23-4 iteration of its Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) this week at the command’s headquarters on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.



This course features senior officers from Colombia, Costa Rica, the Republic of Cyprus, Panama, Poland, Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, representing the areas of responsibility for the U.S. Southern and European Commands.



The first day of lectures highlighted a course overview by Robert “Gus” Gusentine, SLIC director and retired U.S. Navy SEAL captain. British Royal Navy Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Gardiner, with the U.S. Department of the Navy Office of the Judge Advocate General, gave lectures on Human Rights: History and Practice, Law of Armed Conflict, and International Law of the Sea.



Gardiner’s blocks of instruction included discussions and videos and provided the partner nation officers with a historical look at the development of human rights as the foundational element of representative governments, universal human rights, and modern international norms. The students also gained broader knowledge of law as a platform for international consensus and agreement and as a mechanism to regulate national action and state and non-state behavior. These initial subjects are critical building blocks for follow-on discussions of identity, legitimacy for governance, and strategy design.



SLIC, the command’s flagship course, is a four-week professional development curriculum designed for senior government officials. The innovative curriculum challenges partner nation officers’ worldviews and encourages strategic thinking, strengthening U.S. partnerships through exploring regional challenges. By incorporating the importance of diverse perspectives and exploring the concepts of the nation-state, civilian control of the military, the U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security, the majesty of law, and the role of human rights as a foundation of legitimacy of government, the participants are provided a systemic view of a complex world and appreciation for the value of diversity.



NAVSCIATTS operates in support of foreign security assistance and geographic combatant commanders’ theater security cooperation priorities, and trains ally and partner security force professionals across the tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums. Located along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and the Pearl River, the command is situated on the Western Maneuver Area Training Range, which is comprised of some of the finest riverine and littoral training areas in the world.