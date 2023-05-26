158th Fighter Wing Welcomes New Commanders

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The 158th Fighter Wing conducted three change of command ceremonies on Saturday, May 6 at the Vermont Air National Guard Base.



This occasion serves as a formal declaration to the officers, enlisted personnel, and civilians of the command that a new leader is assuming responsibility and authority. The ceremony gives an opportunity to pay tribute to the outgoing leader for their time in service, as well as all their achievements, while also being able to welcome the incoming leader.



Lt. Col. Trevor T. Callens took command of the 134th Fighter Squadron from Lt. Col. John D. Macrae during the first change of command ceremony.



“I’m honored to serve alongside the Airmen and civilians of this command,” said Callens. “We have some important charges ahead of us and I’m excited to move the ball up the field as the next fighter squadron commander.”



Callens, who is originally from West Lebanon, New Hampshire, is the previous 134th Fighter Squadron director of operations at the 158th Fighter Wing.



Maj. Meghan Norwood took command of the 158th Security Forces Squadron from Lt. Col. Michael D. Keys during the second change of command on base.



“My hope is to continue to foster a culture of safety and security,” said Norwood. “This means continuing to facilitate teamwork, professionalism and dedication among our defenders, and ensuring that they are equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to carry out their duties effectively.”



Norwood, originally from West Palm Beach, Florida, is the previous director of equal opportunity at the 158th Fighter Wing.



Lastly, Lt. Col. Michael D. Keys assumed command of the 158th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during the final change of command ceremony.



“I’m honored to be selected to serve in this role supporting the 158th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, said Keys. “The opportunity to serve so closely to the operational F-35 mission gives me a broader perspective of the wing’s significance in the context of our national defense.”



Keys, who is originally from Paris, Illinois, is the former commander of the 158th Security Forces Squadron.



“I have every confidence in our new commanders that they will lead their teams with the experience and depth of knowledge to ensure mission success no matter the operation,” said. Col. Brian D. Lepine, the 158th Fighter Wing vice commander.

