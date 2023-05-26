52nd Fighter Wing changes command

Photo By Airman Albert Morel | U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing incoming commander, renders his...... read more read more Photo By Airman Albert Morel | U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing incoming commander, renders his first salute during the 52nd FW change of command ceremony June 2, 2023, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. As the new commander, Crofton now commands five groups, 23 squadrons and nine geographically separated units spread across five countries, with approximately 5,000 dedicated military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Albert Morel) see less | View Image Page

The 52nd Fighter Wing held its 31st change of command ceremony, a tradition that has continued since 1971, here June 2.



During the ceremony, Col. Leslie Hauck III, who has served as “Saber 1” since 2021, relinquished command to Col. Kevin Crofton, former 31st Operations Group commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, before an audience of Airmen, local leaders and family.



Maj. Gen. Derek France, commander of Third Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, presided over the ceremony.



“I am honored to officiate this ceremony and share the stage with these two outstanding leaders,” said France. “Col Crofton, you have my full confidence and support and I know you will continue the great legacy of those that have come before you as you lead the men and women of Saber Nation.”



The change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer.



Since Hauck took command in 2021, Saber Nation has provided relief efforts for historic flooding in the local community, aided Afghan evacuation efforts during Operation Allies Refuge, and deployed to support NATO’s Air Policing and Air Shielding Missions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year.



“Great leaders rise to the occasion during tough times. And if there was ever a time to lead, these past two years have been it,” said France, noting that Hauck’s impact will “far outlive” his time here.



Before saluting the Airmen of the 52nd FW one last time as commander, Hauck praised the Sabers for their hard work throughout his nearly two years in command.



“Thank you to the Saber Airmen. We’ve done so much over the past few years and I couldn’t have done it without you,” said Hauck, adding that the wing had shown “the world and potential adversaries what we're here and ready to do.”



The 52nd FW maintains and employs F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft in support of NATO and national defense directives. The wing also supports the Supreme Allied Commander by providing credible deterrence, delivering combat capabilities, executing joint reception, staging, onward movement, and integration, facilitating inter-theater airlift and building partnership capacity.



Throughout its history, the wing has maintained a reputation as a key asset in the European theater, strengthening and reinforcing U.S. and NATO interests in the region.



Crofton, now the 31st commander of the 52nd FW since 1971, commands five groups, 23 squadrons and nine geographically separated units spread across five countries, with approximately 5,000 dedicated military and civilian personnel.



Crofton brings to the wing more than two decades of military experience, with increasing responsibility and assignments in multiple theaters, including most recently as commander of the 31st Operations Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy.



“To the women and men of Saber Nation, whether stationed here at Spangdahlem, or at one of our GSUs, I am humbled and privileged to be called your wing commander,” said Crofton. “Know that I will work everyday to keep and earn your trust and respect. I will lead, serve, enable and develop each of you so that together we can accomplish our mission.”