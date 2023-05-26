Thousand Points of Light: Team Avenger Reinvigorates Program to Help Community

Courtesy Photo | 230525-N-N0777-1001 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 25, 2023) Sailors assigned to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230525-N-N0777-1001 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 25, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a Thousand Points of Life event, May 25, 2023. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Reinvigorating the ship’s ‘Thousand Points of Light’ community service program – initially slowed by COVID-19 and the ship’s recent work-ups and deployment - Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) clean up Naval Station Norfolk, May 25, 2023.



In honor of the ship’s namesake and former president, George H.W. Bush, nearly half the aircraft carrier’s crew cleaned parking lots throughout the entire base.



“President Bush once said ‘Any definition of a successful life must include service to others,’” said Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of George H.W. Bush. “Team Avenger is doing just that by serving our country and community with pride while exemplifying our namesake’s legacy of service, grit, humility, and resilience.”



During his inaugural speech on Jan. 20, 1989, Bush said “I have spoken of a thousand points of light, of all the community organizations that are spread like stars throughout the Nation, doing good. We will work hand-in-hand, encouraging, sometimes leading, sometimes being led, rewarding.”



Much like their namesake, the Sailors of the George H.W. Bush actively live a life of service in and out of uniform. Team Avenger, as the Sailors are colloquially known, recently completed a deployment where they made a global impact by volunteering in each of the communities they visited.



These Sailors have truly lived up to being warriors, teachers, leaders, and ambassadors and are ready to focus their energy on giving back until the next time their country calls on them to take the watch.



George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



