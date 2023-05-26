“A Testament to your Grit and Determination;” Cherry Point Clinic Changes Command

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honor Guard presents the U.S. Flag during the...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honor Guard presents the U.S. Flag during the clinic’s change of command ceremony held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Capt. Sean Barbabella assumed command of the clinic from Capt. Elizabeth Adriano during the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

Members of the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and surrounding communities gathered aboard the base to celebrate the service and dedication of two U.S. Navy officers in early summer, 2023.



Capt. Sean Barbabella assumed leadership of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point from Capt. Elizabeth Adriano during a change of command ceremony conducted aboard the base Wednesday, May 31.



“We’ve made significant progress during the last year with a lot of blood, sweat and tears and you should all be proud of what you’ve been able to accomplish,” said Adriano. “It is truly a testament to your grit and determination.”



Rear Adm. Matthew Case, chief of the Medical Service Corps and commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, officiated the ceremony. Case gave warm remarks praising Adriano for her leadership while encouraging Barbabella to embrace the challenges of command.



Adriano’s comments during the ceremony reflected the change and adversity characterizing her command tenure, which began June 4, 2021.

Under her leadership, the clinic balanced providing healthcare while adhering to COVID-19 health protection protocols, implemented a new electronic records-keeping system and expanded its surgical capacity and capability.



Adriano also co-led the effort to establish the Coastal North Carolina Market, a partnership between Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune enabling greater collaboration across military hospitals in the region and strengthening the medical readiness of units stationed aboard MCAS Cherry Point and Camp Lejeune.



“You volunteered to work for an organization with the privilege of attending the freedoms of our country. We must honor the rich Navy and Marine Corps history while defending our country against a rapidly growing threat,” said Barbabella. “The military’s health care system must ensure that the operational force we support and the medical teams we train are ready to fight and there are many challenges that lie ahead.



During the ceremony, Barbarella’s son, Sean, a member of the Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, pinned the Command Ashore Insignia upon him before saluting.



“I am keenly aware of the talented team that I’m leaving behind and the talented team who await. You are all men and women who choose to serve, to wear the cloth of our nation to go into harm’s way when called to do so and to exemplify our naval core values of honor, courage and commitment,” said Adriano.