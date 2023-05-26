Carrier Strike Group Eight Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va.– Rear Adm. Sean Bailey relieved Rear Adm. Paul Spedero as the commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 during a change of command ceremony held at the Pennsylvania House in Naval Station Norfolk, May 31, 2023.

Spedero served as commander of CSG 8 from May 2022 to May 2023. During his tenure he led 7,500 Sailors assigned to three staffs, 11 ships, and nine Air Wing squadrons. He oversaw the completion of the first transfer of authority of a U.S. Carrier Strike Group to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization amid Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, making U.S. and world history.

“This was already a top-notch, world-class, absolutely phenomenal team when I showed up. The only thing I had to do was get out of the way,” said Spedero about the Sailors of each staff, ship and squadron within the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. “My award is a reflection of the work of my team and my staff. “

Upon reading their orders, Bailey became the 23rd commander of CSG 8. Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces.

Kilby attended the event as the presiding officer and guest speaker.

“To me, you are exactly the right person for the job with attitude and purpose to bring commander Strike Group 8 to where it needs to be,” said Kilby.

When looking ahead to his upcoming tour with the strike group, Bailey congratulated Spedero and remarked on the extraordinary level of performance that the group had demonstrated under his command.

“I’m glad we’ve had the opportunity to recognize the efforts and achievements of the men and women of carrier strike group 8 led by Rear Adm. Spedero,” said Bailey. “It’s truly an honor to follow him in commanding Carrier Strike Group 8. I have absolutely no doubt in the quality of the staff.”

Carrier Strike Group 8’s flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and the staff and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, which include: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56). The Squadrons of CVW 1 include Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 11 “Red Rippers”; VFA-211 “Fighting Checkmates”; VFA-34 “Blue Blasters”; VFA-81 “Sunliners”; Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 “Rooks”; Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 126 “Seahawks”; Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 “Dragonslayers”; Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 “Proud Warriors”; and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides.”

